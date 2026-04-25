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Senior Indian diplomat discusses global fight against terrorism with UNGA president

Senior Indian diplomat discusses global fight against terrorism with UNGA president

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:15 pm IST
PTI |
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United Nations, A senior Indian diplomat held a "productive meeting" with UNGA President Annalena Baerbock here and discussed several issues, including reformed multilateralism and global fight against terrorism, the MEA said on Saturday.

Senior Indian diplomat discusses global fight against terrorism with UNGA president

Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Ambassador Sibi George's meeting with Baerbock, President of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, came ahead of her visit to India next week.

George had a "productive meeting" with the top UN official "on diverse issues, including peace and security, development, reformed multilateralism and the global fight against terrorism," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Baerbock will undertake official duty travel to New Delhi and Beijing next week, spokesperson for the General Assembly President, La Neice Collins, said on Thursday.

While in India, Baerbock will hold "multiple bilateral meetings with various government officials," as well as meet with the UN country team in India led by UN Resident Coordinator Stefan Priesner.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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