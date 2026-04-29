London, Several arrests have been made as part of an investigation into serious offences alleged to have involved members of an Ahmadi sect in north-west England, UK police said on Wednesday. Several arrests in sex offences probe involving Ahmadi sect in UK

Cheshire Constabulary said it was made aware last month of allegations of serious sexual offences, forced marriage and modern slavery involving members of a religious group called the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe.

It said the offences involved a woman who was a member of the group at the time the offences were reported to have taken place in 2023.

"Following a detailed investigation into the allegations, officers have today, Wednesday 29 April, conducted three warrants in Crewe, including Webb House, leading to the arrest of several people," Cheshire Constabulary stated.

More than 500 officers from the Cheshire force and neighbouring police forces were involved in the morning raids, with detectives continuing to conduct a search of the premises after the arrests.

"Today's operation is the outcome of a detailed and robust investigation into reports of serious sexual offences, forced marriage and modern slavery involving members of a religious group called Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe," said Chief Superintendent Gareth Wrigley of Cheshire Constabulary.

"While those arrested are members of the group, I want to make clear that this is not an investigation into the religion, this is an investigation into the serious allegations which have been reported to us.

"We treat all reports of sexual assault seriously and are committed to doing all we can to achieve justice," he said.

The police chief said officers are working closely with partners to provide appropriate advice and safeguarding support to other members of the group following the arrests.

"I would like to reassure residents that there is no risk to the wider community, and patrols have been stepped up to provide reassurance to local residents. I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer," he added.

The Constabulary said its officers are working closely with the local authority to support other residents of the property associated with the religious sect to ensure appropriate support measures are in place.

The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light religious group, linked to a branch of Islam, are based at a former orphanage. Around 150 people are believed to be living at the property called Webb House in Crewe.

The religious sect had moved to the area in north-west England in 2021 from Sweden, when they acquired the property as their headquarters.

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