Severe nor'easter creates chaos in Northeast: One dead, over 100,000 without power

A powerful nor'easter continued to batter the Northeast on Sunday, flooding coastal communities and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power as forecasters warned that another round of high tides could inundate vulnerable shorelines.

Surfers turn out at Rockaway Beach as a Nor'easter storm brings large waves to area beaches on September 27, 2026, in New York City. New York City and much of the Northeast are experiencing a weekend of high winds, rain, and flooding in numerous coastal communities as the storm passes through. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The slow-moving storm, which killed a New York City housing authority worker when a tree fell Saturday, was expected to linger through Sunday with heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous surf from New Jersey to New England.

Nor'easter continues to batter Northeast with high winds

The storm remained just south of Long Island and east of northern New Jersey on Sunday morning and was expected to loop around the area for roughly another 24 hours, said Bob Oravec, a lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

Deep Dive What are the expected impacts of the nor'easter on coastal areas? The nor'easter is expected to cause major coastal flooding, with significant inundation in low-lying areas, roads underwater, and impacts to homes and businesses, particularly during high-tide cycles. Why are there so many power outages during this nor'easter? The severe winds and heavy rain from the nor'easter have caused downed power lines and transformer failures, leaving over 100,000 customers without power across the Northeast. How can residents prepare for the dangers associated with the nor'easter? Residents should stay indoors unless necessary, avoid traveling near flooded areas, and be cautious of downed power lines and high surf while remaining informed through local advisories and emergency services.

The worst of the remaining rainfall was expected Sunday from northern New Jersey through New York City and Long Island into southern New England. The storm was gradually weakening, Oravec said, but the threat of tidal flooding would linger through high-tide cycles Sunday morning and again in the evening.

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{{^usCountry}} "The most impactful parts of the storm are likely going to be the high winds and the tidal flooding," Oravec said. Over 100,000 customers without power {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The most impactful parts of the storm are likely going to be the high winds and the tidal flooding," Oravec said. Over 100,000 customers without power {{/usCountry}}

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More than 100,000 customers were without power across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic Sunday morning, according to PowerOutage.us, including more than 40,000 in New York, 31,000 in Connecticut, 21,000 in New Jersey and 11,000 in Massachusetts.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said response coordination centres in impacted regions were operating at an "enhanced posture," and teams were on standby in New England in case of widespread outages.

Flooded streets in New Jersey and New York

On Saturday in New Jersey and New York, some people kayaked down flooded streets. Others headed to beaches to try to surf the higher-than-usual waves. Emergency crews in Sea Bright, New Jersey, rescued a woman and her dog after their vehicle became trapped in floodwaters, ABC7 reported.

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In Surf City, New Jersey, water rose inside a marina where workers had moved equipment to higher ground, and owner Kenny Formica said customers reported boats and Jet Skis missing or blown from their lifts. In Norfolk, Virginia, floodwaters left passing cars pushing wakes through some streets.

The storm also disrupted travel throughout the region. Hundreds of flights were canceled at Boston Logan International Airport, while flooding cut off highway access to North Carolina's Hatteras Island, stranding visitors and forcing one couple to scramble to relocate their wedding after most of their roughly 45 guests were unable to reach the island. (AP)