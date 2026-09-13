Who is Julie Kaputa? New York high school student suspended over coffee, challenges school's new food policy
A high school student in New York faced suspension for bringing a cup of coffee on the inaugural day of school.
A senior at a high school in New York faced suspension for bringing a cup of coffee to class, yet she contested the school administrators for implementing a new policy regarding outside food without informing the public.
Julie Kaputa recounted that just minutes into her final first day of school, a teacher approached her regarding her cup of coffee on September 3 at Beaver River Central School in Castorland, NY.
Kaputa addressed reporters from WWNY, stating, “I walked in, I had my coffee with me. I got to my first-period class and my teacher said, ‘I’m either going to need you to dump that out or consume it on the spot or go down to the office.’”
Julie Kaputa's in-school suspension
According to the report, she mentioned that she received an in-school suspension for breaching Beaver River Central School's policy regarding outside food and beverages, which had recently been incorporated into the school's code of conduct.
Kaputa contended that the school district implemented the policy unlawfully, as there was no public hearing held regarding the issue during the school board's meeting in August.
Julie Kaputa's mother speaks out
The enraged mother of Kaputa inquired of other parents whether they had noticed any announcements from the school regarding a public hearing for the recently adopted student code, which is a necessary procedure prior to the formalization of any policy.
Expressing her disbelief regarding the validity of the code in a statement to WWNY, MaryAnne Kaputa stated, “She said, ‘It says there’s supposed to be a public hearing. When was that? We never knew about it. Did they announce it?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, look.’ And we couldn’t find one.”
“Meeting minutes from both July and August (where the code may have been discussed) were never published to the website until today when I pointed it out to the District Office, and the district office had no record of a public hearing being conducted. Just wondering if anyone else saw it and I missed it,” she wrote in Facebook.
“I am certain that the school can not enforce a substantial change to the code of conduct without a public hearing,” she stated.
What is the school food policy?
The recently implemented policy has been incorporated into the school district's 2026-2027 Standards for Community-Wide Conduct, which were published prior to the commencement of the school year and apply to both middle and high school students.
According to the school district's policy regarding Food from Outside Vendors, “The following food and drink guidelines help minimize distractions, protect students with food allergies, and promote a calm, equitable school experience."
“Students arriving with drinks or food will be asked to finish them before entering school.”
Julie Kaputa returns to school
Kaputa inquired about the policy with school officials and, following their discussion, was permitted to return to class while holding a cup of coffee, according to her mother.
The school board is scheduled to reconvene on Monday to conduct a public hearing regarding the adoption of the new policy on outside food and beverages, during which they will gather input from students.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More