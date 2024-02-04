Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald’s - History, where and when you can get one

It’s that time of the year again. The Shamrock Shake is back, and it’s bringing its minty magic to McDonald’s all around. The Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald’s, along with the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.(X)

The classic and the twist

Not only is the classic Shamrock Shake making a comeback, but Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also be added to the menu. It’s a green dream with a hint of Oreo. goodness.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A sip for a cause

From February 5 to March 18, McDonald’s locations in the Indianapolis, South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Lafayette areas are adding a touch of kindness. For every Shamrock Shake sold, they'll be donating 25 cents to Ronald McDonald House Charities. It's a chance to enjoy your shake while supporting families with a cosy place to stay near their little ones in need of medical care.

Wondering when this green delight hits the menu?

While McDonald’s hasn’t revealed the exact date for 2024, historically, Shamrock Shakes tend to make their grand entrance around this time of the year.

Shamrock shake history 101

Ever wondered who invented the Shamrock Shake? Hal Rosen, a McDonald’s owner in Connecticut, proudly crafted it in 1967 for the St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The shake hit the national stage in 1970, making it a delicious tradition.

Lemon-lime twist?

Some folks credit Rogers Merchandising in Chicago for the 1970 creation, initially lemon-lime flavoured with vanilla ice cream and sherbet. Fast forward to 1973, and the shake evolved into its iconic green-coloured vanilla goodness without the lemon-lime twist.

Shamrock sundae flashback

In 1980, McDonald’s added the Shamrock Sundae – featuring vanilla soft serve crowned with green Shamrock Syrup.

Both the Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are here for a limited time and while supplies last. So, don’t wait too long to savour the green goodness!