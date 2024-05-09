‘Sharia law will be forced upon the Americans’, Congressman's chilling speech

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) voiced his concerns about the potential imposition of Sharia law on American society during a speech on the US House floor. He highlighted broader worries about border security and foreign aid, linking them to his apprehensions about Sharia law. WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 8: Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) speaks during a news conference on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on May 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

"I've got some pretty strong concerns about Sharia law," Roy expressed, emphasizing his fears about its imposition on the American people. He drew parallels to what he described as a "massive Muslim takeover of the United Kingdom" and criticized individuals who celebrated Israel's adversaries, particularly referencing Mothin Ali, a newly elected council member in Leeds, England.

Roy's comments echoed his recent post on social media platform X, where he reacted to a video showing Ali celebrating his victory amid chants of "Allahu Akbar" and expressing solidarity with Gaza. Roy's response to the video was succinct: “Coming to America.”

Who is Rep. Chip Roy? An outspoken anti-Palestine critic

He has been an outspoken critic of recent campus protests, particularly those perceived to fuel antisemitism. He criticized a recent House bill for not adequately addressing the issue, advocating for measures to defund institutions fostering what he deemed "despicable behavior."

"It is not good enough to merely ask the Department of Education to consider a definition of anti-Semitism in discrimination investigations," Roy asserted. "We should cut off taxpayer funding to the supposedly 'elite' institutions that are poisoning the minds of our children."

In his Tuesday speech, Roy also turned his attention to immigration, advocating for stricter border controls. He raised concerns about the sizeable foreign-born population in the United States, suggesting it posed a threat to "Western values."

"We have 51.5 million people who are foreign-born in the United States," Roy noted. "They have about 20 to 25 million kids. That puts that well over 20-something percent of our population. People say, 'Well, isn't that great?' Is it?"

Roy's remarks have stirred debate, with some applauding his outspokenness on issues of national security and immigration, while others criticize what they perceive as xenophobia and Islamophobia.

As the conversation continues, Roy remains a polarizing figure in Congress, advocating for what he sees as vital safeguards for American values and security.