Shelly Kittleson: American journalist released after weeklong abduction in Iraq; Kataib Hezbollah says she must…

American freelance journalist Shelly Kittleson has been released a week after her abduction in central Baghdad, confirmed officials from both the US and Iraq. Her release came after a public announcement by the Iran-aligned Iraqi militia, Kataib Hezbollah, which stated that she would be set free on the condition that she must “leave the country immediately” upon her release.

Shelly Kittleson, an American woman journalist who was kidnapped in Baghdad on Tuesday, has been released.(SHELLY via INSTAGRAM via REUTERS)

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Kittleson was taken by the Kataib Hezbollah from a street corner in Baghdad on March 31.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on X, "We are relieved that this American is now freed and are working to support her safe departure from Iraq."

He expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi authorities, along with the FBI, the U.S. Defense Department, and other American agencies for their efforts in facilitating Kittleson's release.

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What Iraqi officials and Kataib Hezbollah said on Kittleson's release

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{{^usCountry}} The Associated Press has reported that Kittleson was released in exchange for several members of Kataib Hezbollah who were imprisoned, citing anonymous sources within the militia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Associated Press has reported that Kittleson was released in exchange for several members of Kataib Hezbollah who were imprisoned, citing anonymous sources within the militia. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Alex Plitsas, a friend and emergency contact for Kittleson, US officials had issued multiple warnings regarding credible threats before her abduction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Alex Plitsas, a friend and emergency contact for Kittleson, US officials had issued multiple warnings regarding credible threats before her abduction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Wisconsin, Kittleson's mother expressed uncertainty about her daughter's freedom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Wisconsin, Kittleson's mother expressed uncertainty about her daughter's freedom. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One Iraqi officials told AP that Kittleson was released in the afternoon. The unnamed source mentioned that Kittleson had been held in Baghdad prior to her release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One Iraqi officials told AP that Kittleson was released in the afternoon. The unnamed source mentioned that Kittleson had been held in Baghdad prior to her release. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a statement, Kataib Hezbollah said that its decision was made "in appreciation of the patriotic stances of the outgoing" Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, without providing further details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement, Kataib Hezbollah said that its decision was made "in appreciation of the patriotic stances of the outgoing" Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, without providing further details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The group also stated that "this initiative will not be repeated in the future." Who is Shelly Kittleson? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The group also stated that "this initiative will not be repeated in the future." Who is Shelly Kittleson? {{/usCountry}}

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Kittleson, 49, was abducted on 31 March in Baghdad. At that time, Iraqi said that security forces were in pursuit of the suspects, which resulted in a vehicle collision and the apprehension of at least one person linked to the kidnapping. Following this, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani ordered a targeted manhunt for those implicated in the abduction of foreign nationals.

This incident took place amidst escalating tensions in Iraq and the surrounding region, where Iran-aligned Shia militias have intensified their assaults on targets associated with the US, in the context of the broader conflict related to the US-Israeli struggle with Iran.

Kittleson, who is based in Rome, is a seasoned journalist with experience covering wars and insurgencies in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria for various international media organizations.

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The US State Department currently has advised American citizens against traveling to Iraq, citing persistent security threats, militia activities, and the risk of kidnapping.

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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