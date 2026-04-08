Pete Hegseth's warning to Iran overshadowed by viral ‘flatulence’ moment: ‘Fart is the strongest bomb’

A critical national security briefing at the White House unexpectedly became a viral moment on the internet. While US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a stern warning to Iran during the press conference, social media diverted its attention to something entirely different. Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, April 6, 2026. (Bloomberg)

Hegseth conveyed one of the administration’s most pointed messages to Tehran, suggesting a potential escalation in US military activities.

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Hegseth's warning and viral flatulence moment He emphasized that Washington was ready to escalate strikes if Iran did not alter its course, asserting that forthcoming operations would represent the most significant wave of military action since the launch of operation.

“Per the president’s direction, today will be the largest volume of strikes since day one of this operation. Tomorrow, even more than today. And then Iran has a choice- choose wisely, because this president does not play around," Hegseth said.

A segment from the press conference circulated swiftly on social media, with observers asserting they had captured what seemed to be an unforeseen and quite loud instance of flatulence from Hegseth during the briefing.

This clip, which has garnered millions of views, rapidly generated a flurry of memes, jokes, and inventive commentary that momentarily eclipsed the significant military announcements being delivered. However, HT.com cannot independently confirm the video's authenticity. The opinions on social media are also split regarding the video's nature. Some assert that the video is generated by AI, while others maintain that it is authentic.