US-Iran conflict: House Democrat to move to impeach Pete Hegseth for war crimes, ‘The rhetoric has crossed every line’

Meanwhile, journalist Scott MacFarlane quoted Ansari as saying, “Only Congress has the power to declare war, not a rogue president or his lackeys. Hegseth’s reckless endangerment of U.S. servicemembers and repeated war crimes, including bombing a girls’ school in Minab, Iran and willfully targeting civilian infrastructure, are grounds for impeachment and removal from office.”

“Trump is escalating a devastating, illegal war, threatening massive war crimes and targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran. In the last 48 hours alone, the rhetoric has crossed every line. Pete Hegseth is complicit,” Ansari wrote on X. “I’ve called for the 25th Amendment and am introducing Articles of Impeachment against Hegseth.”

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) said on Monday, March 6, that she will introduce articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for war crimes after Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran’s bridges, desalination plants and power plants.

Ansari is not the first to suggest that Hegseth be impeached for war crimes. Last December, Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) filed articles of impeachment against the defense secretary. However, he has not forced a vote on the matter. According to Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and other lawmakers, targeting civilian infrastructure in the country constitute clear war crimes.

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Donald Trump facing 25th amendment calls Meanwhile, Trump faced 25th Amendment calls after he shared an expletive-laden threat to Iran hours after the health rumors surfaced. The fiery Easter Sunday message prompted several commenters to demand his impeachment.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump wrote.

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After the post, several critics, including insiders and lawmakers, reportedly began calling for consideration of section 4 of the 25th Amendment.