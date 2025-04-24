Why is Pete Hegseth being called ‘Pentagon Princess’ online? Alleged makeup studio demand that led to bizarre moniker

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is being called "Pentagon Princess” online after he reportedly requested that a makeup studio be installed at the Pentagon. The former Fox News host is facing calls to resign in the aftermath of the Signal group chat blunder, in which a journalist for The Atlantic was accidentally added into a channel where plans for a military strike against the Houthis in Yemen were being discussed. Why is Pete Hegseth being called ‘Pentagon Princess’ online? (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Sources told CBS News that Hegseth recently ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to retrofit it with a makeup studio to be used for TV appearances. The insiders said that the renovation was initially estimated to cost more than $40,000. However, the ideas were later scaled back.

"Changes and upgrades to the Pentagon Briefing Room are nothing new and routinely happen during changes in an administration," a Defense Department spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News.

After CBS News published the story, Hegseth took to X to claim it was fake news. “Totally fake story. No “orders” and no “makeup” — but whatever,” he wrote, adding, “We should have installed tampon machines in every men’s bathroom at DoD instead — the leftist “news” media would have loved that.”

The Pentagon denied the price tag in a social media post, and also said the room is a “green room,” not a “makeup studio.”

Pete Hegseth dubbed ‘Pentagon Princess’

As the news surfaced, many took to social media to criticise Hegseth, calling him “Pentagon Princess.”

“No amount of make-up can cover up that incompetence,” one post read. Another said, “How is this not a waste of taxpayer dollars?”

One post said, “Pete Hegseth ordered a makeup studio installed at the Pentagon for his TV appearances, CBS News reports. So much for “government efficiency.” Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett wrote, “Pete Hegseth is treating the Pentagon like it’s a Fox News set—ordering a makeup studio while leaking sensitive information in Signal chats. This is what happens when you put clout-chasers in charge of national security.”

The press briefing room has not been used by Hegseth yet. It was reportedly set up for him to do television interviews.

Earlier this year, the room was renovated, with a Defense Department spokesperson telling CBs News that it will be available for senior leaders and VIPs. A spokesperson confirmed that the room was upgraded earlier, telling The Hill, “Most of the changes in the Green Room were furniture modifications — a director’s style chair, mirror, and a makeup light — all of which were added from existing inventories. A countertop was added and constructed internally by the Facilities Services Directorate, Washington Headquarters Services."

The spokesperson added, “For this upgrade we were deliberately conservative and opted for several less expensive, on-hand material solutions that provide the Secretary and other VIPs the needed support and space for on-camera press engagements."