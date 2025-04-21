Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Another Signal scandal breaks out: Pete Hegseth shared Yemen plans with family

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 21, 2025 03:09 AM IST

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared sensitive information about strikes in Yemen to an encrypted Signal group chat that included his wife and brother

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared sensitive information about strikes in Yemen to an encrypted Signal group chat that included his wife and brother, The New York Times reported, citing sources. This comes weeks after the Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg claimed he was added to a Signal chat group with high-ranking US security officials, who were discussing US air strikes on Yemen.

Pete Hegseth reportedly shared Yemen strike plans with his family members(Getty Images via AFP)
Pete Hegseth reportedly shared Yemen strike plans with his family members(Getty Images via AFP)

The NYT report added that Hegseth, on a second Signal chat, shared flight schedules for the F/A-18 Hornets targeting the Houthis in Yemen. The information was reportedly sent on March 15. The group included the Trump official's wife, Jennifer Rauchet, his brother, Phil, and a personal lawyer.

Hegseth is yet to issue a response to the New York Times report.

The publication reported that the information included schedules for the F/A-18 Hornets and essentially the same details that Goldberg claimed he shared in the group, which included him.

Hegseth's wife, a former Fox News producer, is not a Defense Department employee. She, however, has accompanied him overseas on multiple occasions. The defense secretary's brother and lawyer, Tim Parlatore, have jobs in the Pentagon.

Responding to the second Signal row, an official told NYT: “The truth is that there is an informal group chat that started before confirmation of his closest advisers. Nothing classified was ever discussed on that chat.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Another Signal scandal breaks out: Pete Hegseth shared Yemen plans with family
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On