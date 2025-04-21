Another Signal scandal breaks out: Pete Hegseth shared Yemen plans with family

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared sensitive information about strikes in Yemen to an encrypted Signal group chat that included his wife and brother, The New York Times reported, citing sources. This comes weeks after the Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg claimed he was added to a Signal chat group with high-ranking US security officials, who were discussing US air strikes on Yemen. Pete Hegseth reportedly shared Yemen strike plans with his family members(Getty Images via AFP)

The NYT report added that Hegseth, on a second Signal chat, shared flight schedules for the F/A-18 Hornets targeting the Houthis in Yemen. The information was reportedly sent on March 15. The group included the Trump official's wife, Jennifer Rauchet, his brother, Phil, and a personal lawyer.

Hegseth is yet to issue a response to the New York Times report.

The publication reported that the information included schedules for the F/A-18 Hornets and essentially the same details that Goldberg claimed he shared in the group, which included him.

Hegseth's wife, a former Fox News producer, is not a Defense Department employee. She, however, has accompanied him overseas on multiple occasions. The defense secretary's brother and lawyer, Tim Parlatore, have jobs in the Pentagon.

Responding to the second Signal row, an official told NYT: “The truth is that there is an informal group chat that started before confirmation of his closest advisers. Nothing classified was ever discussed on that chat.”