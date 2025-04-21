Menu Explore
White House's sharp one-word response to criticism of Trump's Easter message

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 21, 2025 02:46 AM IST

The White House issued a sharp one-word response to a social media user slamming President Donald Trump for his Easter Sunday message on Truth Social

The White House issued a sharp one-word response to a social media user slamming President Donald Trump for his Easter Sunday message on Truth Social. The 78-year-old, in a post, launched an attack on the ‘left lunatics’ and his predecessor Joe Biden, even calling the latter a ‘highly destructive moron’.

Trump posted a fiery message on Easter Sunday(Bloomberg)
Trump posted a fiery message on Easter Sunday(Bloomberg)

Trump's post did not mention Jesus Christ or resurrection, but hit back at his opponents as well as judges who have opposed his deportation policies.

Read More: Trump slams Biden as 'highly destructive moron' in blistering Easter message

“Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country. Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!” President Trump said.

He further added that Biden ‘purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America’.

Read More: Banners, slogans, marches: Thousands hit streets in ‘50501’ anti-Trump protests across US | 10 points

Several social media users criticized the president.

“Dear Christians who think Trump is the savior, here is his inspiring Easter message or forgiveness and resurrection,” noted Trump critic Adam Kinzinger wrote sarcastically.

“Trump’s Easter message fails to mention Jesus, the cross, the resurrection, forgiveness, peace, joy, or any other Easter message. Instead, he attacked his political opponents, migrants, judges, law enforcement, and rambled about himself and his grievances,” another person added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Reacting to one such criticism, on an Instagram post, the White House issued a one-word response.

“Girl aren’t you tired,” a Nick McHugh wrote in the comment section. ‘No’, the White House responded.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
