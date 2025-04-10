Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sam Altman's OpenAI might help the Pentagon in developing AI weapons in future: ‘Never say never’

Bloomberg |
Apr 10, 2025 10:41 PM IST

Beyond defense, Altman said the government needs to start putting more effort into learning how to use and integrate AI tools.

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said he would not rule out helping the Pentagon develop a new weapons platform, the latest sign of a shift in how artificial intelligence companies think about working with the defense sector.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends a talk session with SoftBank group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son in Tokyo on February 3, 2025.(AFP File)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends a talk session with SoftBank group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son in Tokyo on February 3, 2025.(AFP File)

“I will never say never, because the world could get really weird,” Altman said on Thursday during remarks at the Vanderbilt Summit on Modern Conflict and Emerging Threats. However, Altman cautioned that he didn’t expect to work on such a platform for the Pentagon “in the foreseeable future,” unless it would be a trade-off among really bad options.

“I don’t think most of the world wants AI making weapons decisions,” he said in the conversation with Paul Nakasone, former head of the National Security Agency and a current OpenAI board member.

Defense contracts have historically been controversial with employees at consumer tech companies, including sparking significant protests inside Google in 2018. But the AI industry has recently shown more openness to such deals. OpenAI, in particular, has revised its policy on working in national security over the course of the past year, including announcing a strategic tie-up with defense-tech company Anduril Industries Inc. in December to work on anti-drone technology.

Beyond defense, Altman said the government needs to start putting more effort into learning how to use and integrate AI tools.

“I don’t think AI adoption in the government has been as robust as possible,” he said. There will be “exceptionally smart” AI systems by the end of next year, he added.

Altman and Nakasone, a retired four-star army general, were speaking ahead of the release of OpenAI’s forthcoming 03 reasoning model, which is set for next week. The audience included hundreds of intelligence and military personnel as well as academics.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Sam Altman's OpenAI might help the Pentagon in developing AI weapons in future: ‘Never say never’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On