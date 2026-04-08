US envoy to India Sergio Gor attends dinner at White House with Trump, holds talks on India-US ties

In a post on X, Gor said, “Just had an outstanding dinner with President Trump. We discussed his unwavering determination to bring global stability, the historic achievements of his presidency, the strong future of India-US ties, and so much more! A very memorable evening as history unfolded in real time.”

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor attended a dinner at the White House with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night, where the two discussed India-US ties and global issues.

Earlier in the day, Gor met US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick to discuss the commercial roadmap between the two countries, focusing on emerging sectors and investment opportunities.

He also described the evening as memorable and praised Trump’s efforts in securing global stability and shaping the future of bilateral ties.

Sharing details of the meeting, Gor said, "Productive meeting with Secretary Howard Lutnick on the US-India commercial roadmap. We discussed a new MoU connecting India's AI scale with the American AI ecosystem, strong Indian participation at the upcoming SelectUSA Summit, and growing Indian pharma investment in the United States to boost competition and strengthen supply chains."

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Gor also met Kash Patel in Washington to discuss cooperation on countering transnational threats such as cybercrime, narcotics and illicit networks.

In a post on X, Gor said, "A constructive discussion with Kash Patel on US-India cooperation to counter transnational threats-cybercrime, narcotics, and illicit networks. Strong alignment on security priorities. Kash has done a fantastic job at the FBI. In 2025: 112% INCREASE IN VIOLENT CRIME ARRESTS YEAR TO YEAR. 20% DECREASE IN HOMICIDES. 20% DECREASE IN ROBBERIES!"

During his visit, Gor also met US Vice President JD Vance, with discussions centred on India-US relations.