How does US military structure work? Explaining the system as Pete Hegseth slammed for firing officers

Currently serving as the acting chief of staff is the Army’s vice chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Hegseth’s former military aide.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is being criticized for firing senior military officers without offering a reason to the public. Since becoming Pentagon head, Hegseth has ousted over a dozen senior military officers. Just last week, he fired the Army’s chief of staff, Gen. Randy George, who was nominated by former President Joe Biden in September 2023 for what is typically a four-year term.

Among those who called out Hegseth is Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a retired Air Force general. “The Secretary of Defense has the legal right to fire these Flag Officers, but it is not morally right nor wise. Further, he owes an explanation to the tax paying citizens,” he wrote on X.

Last week, Hegseth also removed Maj. Gen. William Green, who was the Army’s chief of chaplains, as well as David Hodne, who has headed the Army’s Transformation and Training Command since last year.

Amid the firing row, let us take a look at how the US military structure works.

How does the US military structure work? The US military is structured under the Department of Defense. It comprises six armed forces—Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, and Coast Guard. It notably operates via a dual-chain of command: administrative (organizing/training) and operational (combatant commands).

While the President of the United States serves as Commander-in-Chief, command flows to the Secretary of Defense and Joint Chiefs of Staff.

What are the key structural components? The key structural components are:

Department of the Army: Army.

Department of the Navy: Navy and Marine Corps.

Department of the Air Force: Air Force and Space Force.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS): Coast Guard (operates under Navy during war). What are the operational and administrative chains of command? Here is a look at the Operational Chain of Command – The President ➔ Secretary of Defense ➔ Unified Combatant Commands (regional or functional commanders).

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Here is a look at the Administrative Chain of Command: The President ➔ Secretary of Defense ➔ Secretaries of the Military Departments ➔ Service Chiefs ➔ Units.

What are the components and structure hierarchy? Each branch notably has active duty (full-time) and reserve components (Reserve and National Guard).

The structure hierarchy is typically organized from small to large: Squads, Platoons, Companies, Battalions, Brigades, Divisions, and Corps.

Units are organized from smallest to largest in order to maintain clear lines of command:

Squad/Section : 4–12 soldiers led by a Sergeant.

Platoon : 16–50 soldiers led by a Lieutenant.

Company : 100–250 soldiers led by a Captain.

Battalion : 300–1,000 soldiers led by a Lieutenant Colonel.

Brigade : 3,000–5,000 soldiers led by a Colonel or Brigadier General.

Division : 10,000–15,000 soldiers led by a Major General.

Corps & Field Army : Large-scale formations for major regional operations. Pete Hegseth facing impeachment calls Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) said on Monday, March 6, that she will introduce articles of impeachment against Hegseth for war crimes after Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran’s bridges, desalination plants and power plants.

“Trump is escalating a devastating, illegal war, threatening massive war crimes and targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran. In the last 48 hours alone, the rhetoric has crossed every line. Pete Hegseth is complicit,” Ansari wrote on X. “I’ve called for the 25th Amendment and am introducing Articles of Impeachment against Hegseth.”

Meanwhile, journalist Scott MacFarlane quoted Ansari as saying, “Only Congress has the power to declare war, not a rogue president or his lackeys. Hegseth’s reckless endangerment of U.S. servicemembers and repeated war crimes, including bombing a girls’ school in Minab, Iran and willfully targeting civilian infrastructure, are grounds for impeachment and removal from office.”