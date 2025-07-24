'She’s going to make a deal': Justice department, Epstein aide Maxwell key meet today

A top official of the United States’ Department of Justice will likely meet Jeffrey Epstein’s imprisoned co-accused Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday, reported AFP. Currently, Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence after she was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking minors along with Jeffrey Epstein. (File/AFP)

This key meeting comes amid reports that Maxwell may be exploring a new legal strategy: cutting a deal with United States' Justice Department. Alan Dershowitz, who also once represented Jeffrey Epstein, believes Maxwell is prepared to offer sensitive information in exchange for a reduced sentence.

“She’s going to make a deal,” Dershowitz told The New York Post. “That’s the way things are done. They make deals with the Mafia, so I’m certain they are going to try to make a deal with her.”

Currently, Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence after she was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking minors along with Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein, the main accused in the centre of the sex scandal, never faced trial. He died by suicide in jail in 2019 before he could be tried on pedophile sex trafficking charges.

The lawyer who represented Trump in the hush money case and two other trials, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, said on Tuesday that the Department of Justice would hear if Maxwell has sensitive information.

"If Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say…No one is above the law, and no lead is off-limits," he said in a statement.

Trump’s name in Epstein files?

Earlier this year, officials of the Justice Department who were reviewing several documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, found that Donald Trump’s name appeared multiple times in them, the Wall Street Journal reported citing senior administration officials.

According to the officials, Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy informed Trump in May that his name was mentioned several times in the files along with other high-profile names, the report said.

They however added that being named in the records does not imply any wrongdoing.