Ghislaine Maxwell may strike a deal with Donald Trump, Harvard law professor claims

Convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell may be exploring a new legal strategy: cutting a deal with Donald Trump’s Justice Department. Ghislaine Maxwell is exploring a legal strategy to negotiate a deal with the U.S. government, which could potentially reveal information about Epstein's network.(AFP)

Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard law professor who once represented Jeffrey Epstein, believes Maxwell is prepared to offer sensitive information in exchange for a reduced sentence.

“She’s going to make a deal,” Dershowitz told The New York Post. “That’s the way things are done. They make deals with the Mafia, so I’m certain they are going to try to make a deal with her.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has confirmed plans to meet with Maxwell “in the coming days” to determine whether she has credible information about individuals involved in Epstein’s network of sex crimes.

Maxwell’s legal team floats Trump pardon as prison deposition looms

Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein’s abuse of underage girls, was also subpoenaed this week by the House Oversight Committee.

Chair James Comer requested her testimony in a prison deposition scheduled for 11 August. “The facts and circumstances surrounding both your and Mr Epstein’s cases have received immense public interest and scrutiny,” Comer wrote, explaining that the committee hopes to use her insight “to inform the consideration of potential legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex-crime investigations.”

Maxwell’s legal team has reportedly considered appealing to former President Trump for a pardon.

“She knows everything – not just about the perpetrators but the victims. And she knows about the victims who became perpetrators,” Dershowitz added, calling her the ‘Rosetta Stone’ of the Epstein saga.

Ex-mob lawyer says Maxwell's fate may hinge on Trump exoneration

Edward A. McDonald, a former federal prosecutor who once helped secure the release of mob boss Joseph Massino, told The Telegraph, “This is a situation where she potentially has information on the very person who holds the key to the jailhouse door for her, that is the president of the United States.”

“It would seem that, unless she exonerates Trump, she is not going to get any quid for her quo… and of course, if she exonerates Trump, she’s also going to have to cooperate in other cases, but no one’s going to believe her testimony.”