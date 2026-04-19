Shreveport, Louisiana's scary history of mass shootings in focus; mayor calls incident 'worst tragedy'

Eight children were killed in a shooting early Sunday in Shreveport, Louisiana, in what authorities believe was an act of domestic violence.

What we know so far

Eight children were killed in a shooting early Sunday in Shreveport, Louisiana.(Pexel - representational image)

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Officers from the Shreveport Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of West 79th Street just after 6 a.m. in response to reports of a domestic disturbance.

Police spokesperson Christopher Bordelon described the scene as “extensive,” spanning multiple locations. Investigators are working across two homes on West 79th Street and a third site on nearby Harrison Street.

“You have three different scenes, the shooting itself occurred just down the road over here, the 300 block of West 79th,” Bordelon said at a news briefing. “There’s also another shooting related to this on Harrison Street, and then there’s an adjacent residence on West 79 where one of the victims ran to after the shooting.”

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{{^usCountry}} The victims ranged in age from 1 to about 14 years old. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victims ranged in age from 1 to about 14 years old. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In total, 10 people were shot. Two others were also struck by gunfire, though their conditions were not immediately known. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In total, 10 people were shot. Two others were also struck by gunfire, though their conditions were not immediately known. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was fatally shot by police following a car chase, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was fatally shot by police following a car chase, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities said the gunman carjacked a vehicle and led officers on a pursuit before police opened fire, killing him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities said the gunman carjacked a vehicle and led officers on a pursuit before police opened fire, killing him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The individual responsible once leaving this scene performed a carjacking right here in close proximity to the corner of West 79th and Lynnwood, at which point in time, Shreveport police patrol officers got behind that vehicle in a chase incident,” Bordelon said. "We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The individual responsible once leaving this scene performed a carjacking right here in close proximity to the corner of West 79th and Lynnwood, at which point in time, Shreveport police patrol officers got behind that vehicle in a chase incident,” Bordelon said. "We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations." {{/usCountry}}

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Bordelon added that "some of the children inside were his descendants."

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who has represented the Shreveport area for nearly a decade, called the incident a “heartbreaking tragedy” and said his team is in contact with local authorities.

"We’re holding the victims, their families and loved ones, and our Shreveport community close in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," Johnson said in a post on X.

Mayor responds

“This is a tragic situation, maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had,” Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. “It’s a terrible morning, and we all mourn for the victims.”

Also Read: Shreveport shooting suspect: First details on shooter who killed 8 kids revealed; update on motive

Previous shootings

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July 4, 2023 (Independence Day): A shooting at a large block party in the MLK neighborhood left four people dead and seven injured, marking one of the city’s deadliest public mass shootings.

April 18, 2021 (Hearne Avenue): A gunman opened fire inside a liquor store, critically injuring five people in a high-profile incident, though no fatalities were immediately reported.

(With inputs from AP)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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