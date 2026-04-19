Shreveport mass shooting update: What happened in Cedar Grove today? 8 kids dead, latest on suspect

Authorities said that a suspected domestic incident has left multiple people dead, including several children, following a series of connected shootings in Shreveport and nearby Bossier Parish early Sunday.

At least eight children died in Shreveport, Louisiana(Unsplash)

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Police confirmed that at least eight victims were killed, with ages ranging from just 18 months to 14 years old. Two adult women also suffered gunshot wounds to the head but survived, while a young boy was injured after jumping from a roof during the chaos.

The suspected gunman, described as an adult male, is also dead after being shot at a separate location in Bossier Parish.

Investigators added that the violence unfolded across three different scenes. The first and primary shooting took place in the Cedar Grove neighborhood, in the 300 block of West 79th Street near Linwood Avenue. Officers later identified two additional related locations: one on Harrison Street between Wallace Avenue and Bernstein Avenue, and another on Brompton Lane near Long Acre Drive in Bossier Parish.

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{{^usCountry}} By mid-morning, a heavy police presence remained at the main scene, with roughly 30 units deployed as authorities worked to secure the area and gather evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By mid-morning, a heavy police presence remained at the main scene, with roughly 30 units deployed as authorities worked to secure the area and gather evidence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials indicated that the shootings appear to be domestic in nature. Louisiana State Police issues statement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials indicated that the shootings appear to be domestic in nature. Louisiana State Police issues statement {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities said: “This morning, shortly after 7:00 AM, Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Shreveport Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting following a pursuit into Bossier City on Brompton Lane. Investigators are working to process the scene and gather further information.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities said: “This morning, shortly after 7:00 AM, Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Shreveport Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting following a pursuit into Bossier City on Brompton Lane. Investigators are working to process the scene and gather further information.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “One subject was shot and has been pronounced dead. No officers were harmed during the incident. This is an active investigation; further information will be released when it becomes available.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One subject was shot and has been pronounced dead. No officers were harmed during the incident. This is an active investigation; further information will be released when it becomes available.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives. You may anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting lsp.org and clicking on Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity, or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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