Simi Valley: ‘Sandy Fire' in Ventura County threatens structures; check map, evacuation details, visuals

A brush fire in Simi Valley in southwest Ventura County, California on Monday afternoon is threatening structures despite being just one acre at the moment. Evacuations have been ordered.

Representational.(Unsplash)

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According to Watch Duty, the fire broke out on the 600 block of Sandy Avenue in Simi Valley. It is spreading rapidly towards the Hailey court and Rudolph Drive.

Simi Valley Evacuation Details

Evacuations have been ordered in multiple regions of Simi Valley, notably, in the Rambling Road area around Casual Court and Rocking Horse Drive.

A Level 3 evacuation warning was issued from the intersection of the Royal Avenue and Tapo Canyon Road in the north. To the west, it extends to all the way to the end of the Royal Avenue in the north.

In the south, the evacuation extends to the Wood Ranch Open Space in the south, all the way to the Rancho Simi RPD Open Space.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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