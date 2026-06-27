Smoke over Tri-Cities: What's on fire near Kennewick, Pasco and Richland?

Smoke from a fast-moving wildfire in the Alderdale area of Klickitat County drifted into the Tri-Cities on Friday, June 26, alarming residents in Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland. The fire sits along the north bank of the Columbia River in southern Washington, roughly 30 miles west of the Tri-Cities metro area.

Klickitat County Emergency Management (KCEM) has issued Level 3 (GO NOW) and Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation alerts for the affected area in Tri-Cities. (Representaional) (Unsplash)

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The Tri-Cities, home to more than 300,000 residents across Benton and Franklin counties, lies directly downwind of Klickitat County under prevailing southwesterly summer winds.

Klickitat County Emergency Management (KCEM) has issued Level 3 (GO NOW) and Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation alerts for the affected area in Tri-Cities, according to NBC Right Now.

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Evacuation orders in place

A Level 3 evacuation, the highest on Washington's three-tier scale, means danger is current or imminent, and residents must leave without delay. A Level 2 order means significant danger exists and residents should prepare to depart at a moment's notice.

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{{^usCountry}} NBC Right Now reported that , KCEM has advised anyone in the Alderdale area to act promptly and take these evacuation instructions seriously. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NBC Right Now reported that , KCEM has advised anyone in the Alderdale area to act promptly and take these evacuation instructions seriously. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Franklin County Fire District 3 (FCFD3), the smoke brought into the Tri-Cities by the present wind patterns has already affected air quality and impaired visibility.

The authorities stated, “Individuals who are sensitive to smoke, including those with asthma, COPD, heart conditions, older adults, and young children, should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activity until air quality improves.”

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“Smoky in downtown Pasco area too, I can see it in the trees”

Many residents in the Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland areas have reported seeing smoke and a burning smell.

Some people are also confused about the origin of the smoke. A user posted on Facebook about the smoke and the smell and wrote, “Where’s the smoke coming from? I can smell it from badger canyon.”

A user replied under the post, writing, “It's the entire area. Unfortunately I'm having trouble hearing the fire department today so I keep missing the information on where it's coming from.”

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Another user on Facebook replied, “Smoky in downtown Pasco area too, I can see it in the trees.” Frantz Bernadin also wrote under the post. “Pasco and part of Kennewick are under pretty thick cloud of smoke,” Bernadin reported.