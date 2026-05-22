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Social media giants settle ahead of US school mental health trial

Social media giants settle ahead of US school mental health trial

Published on: May 22, 2026 01:27 am IST
AFP |
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Social media giants Meta, Snap, TikTok and YouTube agreed Thursday to pay an undisclosed sum to a Kentucky school district that blamed them for a mental health crisis among its students.

Social media giants settle ahead of US school mental health trial

The settlements avoid a California trial next month that had been expected to set the tone for hundreds of similar cases.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, was the last of the four companies to settle, according to court documents filed in federal court in Oakland, near San Francisco.

Snap, TikTok and Google which owns YouTube had already settled on May 15, according to documents reviewed by AFP.

The deals come as the legal environment for social media platforms grows increasingly hostile.

In March, a Los Angeles jury ordered Meta and YouTube to pay $6 million to a young woman, ruling that their platforms were harmfully addictive a first-of-its-kind verdict.

The day before, a New Mexico jury had ordered Meta to pay $375 million for exposing minors to inappropriate content and sexual predators.

By settling confidentially rather than going to trial, the four companies also avoided having their internal records aired in open court.

Thousands of social media addiction lawsuits are pending in US courts.

More than 30 states are also suing Meta over similar claims in a separate case that could go to trial in August in Oakland.

bl/arp/mjf

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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