Social Security COLA 2027: New benefit increase is expected soon - here’s when the numbers will be revealed

Millions of Social Security recipients are waiting for the next cost-of-living adjustment, with the 2027 COLA expected to be announced on October 14, 2026 after the final inflation data needed for the calculation is released.

Social Security COLA 2027: When the increase will be announced and what to expect. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

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The current estimate points to a 3.4% increase, although that figure is not official and could still change before the Social Security Administration announces the final adjustment.

According to USA TODAY, independent Social Security and Medicare analyst Mary Johnson currently estimates a 3.4% COLA for 2027. The estimate followed the release of July inflation data, the first of three monthly figures used in the annual calculation.

When will the Social Security COLA be announced?

The Social Security Administration has confirmed that it will announce the next COLA in October 2026. The agency has not yet officially set the percentage for 2027.

The expected October 14 announcement comes after the release of September inflation data.

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The COLA is calculated using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W. Under current rules, the calculation uses the average CPI-W for July, August and September and compares it with the corresponding period from the previous year.

That means two months of inflation data are still to come, so current estimates remain subject to change.

How much could Social Security benefits increase in 2027?

Mary Johnson's current estimate is a 3.4% COLA, according to USA TODAY.

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That would be higher than the 2.8% increase beneficiaries received for 2026. The Social Security Administration confirmed that the 2026 adjustment was 2.8%, with the increase taking effect in January.

For example, a person receiving $2,000 a month would see an increase of about $68 if the final COLA were 3.4%, bringing the monthly payment to approximately $2,068.

The actual increase would depend on the beneficiary's current payment.

Other forecasts are somewhat higher. The Senior Citizens League currently projects a 3.6% increase for 2027, while other analysts have estimates in the mid-3% range.

Why the final COLA could change

The 3.4% figure is only a projection because the government has not yet completed the three-month calculation.

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July's CPI-W rose 3.4% from a year earlier. August and September readings will determine whether the final COLA moves higher or lower.

The Senior Citizens League, for example, lowered its estimate to 3.6% after the July inflation figures were released.

The difference between the estimates shows why beneficiaries should not treat any current forecast as the final increase.

What was the 2026 Social Security COLA?

Social Security beneficiaries received a 2.8% COLA in 2026.

The increase began with benefits payable in January 2026 and followed a 2.5% adjustment in 2025. The SSA said nearly 71 million Social Security beneficiaries were set to receive the 2026 increase.

A final 2027 COLA of 3.4% would therefore represent a larger increase than the one received this year.

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A higher COLA does not necessarily mean more money to spend

A larger monthly Social Security payment can help beneficiaries deal with rising prices, but the size of the increase does not tell the whole story.

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Retirees continue to face expenses for housing, food, transportation and health care. Changes in Medicare premiums and other costs can also affect how much of the COLA remains available for everyday spending.

The annual adjustment is designed to help Social Security benefits keep pace with inflation, but it does not guarantee that every beneficiary will experience an increase in purchasing power.

Social Security faces a bigger long-term challenge

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The COLA announcement comes as Social Security faces a separate financial challenge.

The program's trustees have projected that the Social Security retirement trust fund could be depleted by 2032 if policymakers do not act.

The issue is separate from the annual COLA calculation but remains an important part of the debate over the program's future.

For now, beneficiaries have two dates to watch: the release of the remaining inflation data and the expected October 14 announcement of the 2027 COLA.