Social Security July 2026 payment schedule: Key dates for SSI checks and important COLA update

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has officially announced the payment calendar for July 2026. More than 70 million Americans depend on Social Security benefits every month to pay for basic expenses such as housing, food, and healthcare. Payments will not arrive on a single date. Instead, they will be sent out on different days depending on the type of benefit and the beneficiary's birth date.

Early Social Security recipients get checks on July 2

Social Security July 2026 payment dates are out.(Photo by Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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Recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are scheduled to receive their July benefits on July 1, 2026. Those who began collecting Social Security benefits before May 1997 will get their payments on July 2. The same payment date will apply to individuals who receive both Social Security and SSI benefits.

Under normal circumstances, these payments are issued on the third day of the month. However, with Independence Day falling on Saturday, July 4, in 2026, the federal holiday will be observed on Friday, July 3. As federal offices and banks will remain closed that day, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has advanced the payment date by one day, moving it to Thursday, July 2.

July 2026 benefit schedule

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{{^usCountry}} Beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of any month will receive their Social Security payments on July 8, 2026, the second Wednesday of the month. Those born between the 11th and 20th will receive their payments on July 15, 2026, which is the third Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of any month will receive their Social Security payments on July 8, 2026, the second Wednesday of the month. Those born between the 11th and 20th will receive their payments on July 15, 2026, which is the third Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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On July 22, 2026 (fourth Wednesday), people born between the 21st and 31st will receive their payments. Most Social Security beneficiaries are paid on one of these three Wednesdays each month, depending on their date of birth, while older recipients follow a separate early-month schedule.

There is one special timing issue in July 2026 because August 1 falls on a weekend, which affects SSI payments. Because of this, some SSI recipients will get their August payment early on July 31, meaning they may receive two payments in the same month.

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Also read: Social Security alert: Paper checks are going away, here's how retirees and families must prepare

Social Security reform plan

A new discussion on Social Security reform is also taking place in Washington, which could affect the system in the future. The Social Security trust fund is expected to run out of money by late 2032 if no changes are made, according to the latest trustee's report released on June 9. If no action is taken, the system would only be able to pay about 78% of promised benefits after that point, according to the same report.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy has said he wants to make Social Security reform a priority before leaving office, warning that delays will make changes harder and more expensive, according to CNBC. Cassidy has proposed creating a government-backed investment fund that would invest about $1.5 trillion over five years to help strengthen Social Security finances. He says this plan could help fix long-term funding problems without immediately raising taxes or cutting benefits, with investment risk carried by the fund instead of recipients.

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However, experts note that lawmakers still have many options to fix Social Security’s funding gap, as stated in the trustees’ report. Officials also say that any reform plan would need approval from Congress and would be implemented slowly over time.

Importantly, July 2026 Social Security payments will not be affected by these reform discussions and will continue as scheduled. The amount a person receives depends on factors such as their work history, earnings, and the age at which they start claiming benefits.

Social Security COLA increase

In May 2026, the average monthly Social Security payment for retired workers was $2,082.76, according to SSA data. Payments increased earlier in 2026 after a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment, according to estimates from AARP. Experts expect another possible increase in 2027, with projections suggesting a COLA of up to 4.7%, depending on inflation trends, according to CNBC reports.

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