Social Security payments July 2025 schedule: Here's everything you need to know

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is all set to roll out payments for July 2025 soon. The social security benefits will be paid throughout the next month. As of April 2025, nearly 73.9 million people received benefits from at least one of Social Security’s programs, with the majority of them (52.6 million) being retired workers, according to Pew Research Center. Over 7.4 million people received Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments in April this year, while nearly a third of them also received Social Security. he SSA will begin July 2025 payments for over 73.9 million beneficiaries, primarily retired workers.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

SSA beneficiaries comprise more than a fifth of the entire US population. Due to the large number of beneficiaries, the claimants do not receive payments on the same day each month. According to Newsweek, most of these payments are made based on the birth dates of people.

Individuals getting retirement, spousal, or survivor benefits before May 1997, or people who also receive SSI, follow a different payment schedule. The federal program gives monthly financial support to adults and children with disabilities or blindness, besides adults aged 65 and older. Here's when you can expect your payments next month.

Social security payments for July 2025

In July, people will be receiving benefits on the following dates:

July 1, 2025: SSI payments

July 3, 2025: Retirement benefits for people getting checks since before May 1997, as well as retirees collecting SSI benefits

July 9, 2025: Retirement, spousal and survivor benefits for people born between the 1st and 10th of a calendar month

July 16, 2025: Benefits for those who are born between the 11th and 20th

July 23, 2025: Those with birthdays between the 21st and 31st.

How much is the Social Security payment?

In May 2025, the average retired worker benefit stood at $2,002.39, according to the SSA. This was the first time it crossed the $2,000 mark. Meanwhile, the SSI payments in May this year averaged $718.30 for 7.4 million recipients.

FAQs

1. What is Social Security?

In simple terms, it primarily works as a source of retirement income. Three-quarters of Social Security recipients are retired workers.

2. How much is the average Social Security benefit amount?

This changes on a monthly basis. The benefits are based on a worker's highest 35 years of earnings.

3. What to do if payment is not received?

If the Social Security or the SSI payment is not paid on time, SSA recommends people to wait for at least three business days. Later on, people can get in touch with their local SSA office.