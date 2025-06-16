Social Security alert: Several benefits could be suspended if new rules aren't met

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is preparing to enforce stricter rules in 2025 that could affect benefit payments for millions of Americans. Beneficiaries who fail to meet updated requirements may face delays or even a suspension of their monthly checks. Beneficiaries who fail to meet updated requirements may face delays or even a suspension of their monthly checks.(AFP)

Currently, about 72.5 million people—including retirees, disabled individuals, and children—receive Social Security benefits. To avoid interruptions, recipients must stay on top of a few key responsibilities.

One of the most important steps is keeping the SSA informed about any changes in your personal situation. That includes updates to your address, marital status, or employment. These changes can be easily reported online through a My Social Security account.

Payments are typically halted due to

Missing updates may seem minor, but they can have serious consequences. Benefits are often stopped immediately if the SSA encounters issues such as:

Failing to attend mandatory medical reviews (for disability cases) A beneficiary’s death going unreported. Misuse of funds by a legal representative.

Additionally, retirees who take on part-time or freelance work must report all earnings. There are income limits for Social Security recipients, and going over the cap could temporarily reduce or suspend benefits. If the SSA finds that someone received more than they were entitled to, they will be required to repay the money.

Pause in Social Security payments

The agency also performs address verification checks to confirm where recipients live. This is especially important for people who split time between multiple homes or travel frequently. Inconsistent address information can lead to a pause in payments until the issue is resolved.

If you’re unsure about your payment status or need to correct any information, you can contact the SSA through its toll-free number or visit a local office.

Also coming into effect in 2025 are changes related to the Full Retirement Age (FRA), a result of the 1983 amendments to the Social Security Act. People born in 1959 will reach an FRA of 66 years and 10 months this year. That’s the age when retirees can start receiving full Social Security benefits.

While you can begin collecting benefits as early as age 62, doing so comes with a permanent reduction in monthly payments. For example, someone whose FRA is 66 years and 10 months could see their benefit reduced by about 29% if they claim at 62.

On the other hand, delaying retirement past your FRA increases your benefit by about 8% per year, up until age 70.

These changes are part of a broader effort to maintain the financial stability of the Social Security program as Americans live longer and rely more heavily on these benefits in retirement.