Social Security (SSA) payments today: Who is receiving their check on June 11?

Social Security beneficiaries will receive their June payments on one of three dates this month: June 11, June 18, or June 25. The exact date depends on your birthday. If your birthday is between the 1st and 10th of the month, your payment will arrive on Wednesday, June 11. If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th, you’ll get paid on June 18. If your birthday is after the 20th, your check will come on June 25. These monthly payments help millions of Americans, mostly retirees, cover everyday costs like housing, food, and utilities.(Pexels)

People who started receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 follow a separate schedule. They received their June payment on Tuesday, June 3. These monthly payments help millions of Americans, mostly retirees, cover everyday costs like housing, food, and utilities. Social Security also supports people with disabilities and family members of deceased workers.

No SSI payment in June

Those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will not get a check in June. But this is not a mistake or delay. The Social Security Administration (SSA) sent out the June SSI payment early, on Friday, May 30. That’s because June 1 falls on a Sunday. When the 1st of the month lands on a weekend or holiday, SSI payments are sent ahead of schedule. This means SSI recipients received two payments in May — one for May and one early for June.

Most payments are sent electronically

The SSA says that 99% of Social Security and SSI payments are now made electronically. Most people receive their money through direct deposit or a prepaid debit card. This system helps avoid delays and cuts down on fraud. If you're still getting paper checks and your payment is late, the SSA recommends waiting three extra mailing days before contacting them.

Each month, over 70 million Americans rely on Social Security programs to help pay for basic living expenses. Whether you’re retired, disabled, or caring for a child who qualifies, these payments provide steady support to millions across the country.