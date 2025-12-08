Social Security payments on Dec 10: How much will beneficiaries get paid? Average amounts, maximum benefits revealed

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has revealed its payment schedule for December, in which it distributes deposits in a staggered fashion to prevent saturation and ensure that each beneficiary gets their check on the appropriate date. This deposit system encompasses payments for retirement, disability (SSDI), and survivors, along with special schedules for SSI and those who have been beneficiaries since prior to 1997. The SSA's December payment schedule includes staggered deposits on December 10, 17, and 24 based on beneficiaries' birth dates(Pixabay)

According to the calendar, December 10 marks the date of the third payment of the third month, which is a day when beneficiaries receive their monthly deposit, provided that their date of birth falls between the 1st and 10th of any month throughout the year.

Who will receive Social Security payments on December 10, 2025?

The deposit on December 10 is intended for retirement, SSDI, or survivor beneficiaries, provided that their date of birth falls within the first ten days of the month. This criterion typically dictates the sequence of payments, as the SSA schedules deposits on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays.

The distribution of payments is as follows:

Born between the 1st and 10th: December 10

Born between the 11th and 20th: December 17

Born between the 21st and 31st: December 24

What will be the Social Security payment on December 10? Average amounts and maximum benefits

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will pay the usual monthly amounts on December 10, according to the fresh data. Moreover, beneficiaries can anticipate receiving the following amounts:

Average retirement payment: $2,009.50

SSDI Beneficiaries: The Monthly Average is $1,584.46

Survivor payment: $717.20.

The maximum possible payment varies based on the age at which the beneficiary chooses to begin receiving payments. In 2025, the highest benefit available is $2,831 for those who claim at age 62, $4,018 for those who claim at full retirement age (66-67 years), and up to $5,108 per month for those who defer until age 70.