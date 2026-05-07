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Somali pirates abandon hijacked UAE dhow mothership

Somali pirates abandon hijacked UAE dhow mothership

Published on: May 07, 2026 12:01 am IST
AFP |
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Somali pirates have abandoned a hijacked lemon-laden Emirati dhow at sea after failing to use the vessel to attack other ships, security sources in Somalia's Puntland state told AFP.

Somali pirates abandon hijacked UAE dhow mothership

No information was available on the fate of the crew of Fahad-4, a ship which was stormed in late April by an 11-strong pirate gang after setting out from Mogadishu carrying its citrus cargo.

In the wake of a recent rash of similar hijackings, the Joint Maritime Information Centre in early May raised its pirate threat level to "severe", its second-highest level.

According to the JMIC, which is run by a massive 47-nation coalition deployed in the northern Indian Ocean to fight the Horn of Africa's longtime pirate menace, the dhow was attacked about 10 nautical miles off the coastal town of Dhinowda in northeastern Somalia.

Puntland security officials told AFP that the pirate crew had set out from an area near the port of Garacad, some 600 kilometres north of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

In a recent bulletin, the Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean, linked to the European naval force present in the Horn of Africa, said it was "almost certain" that the Fahad-4 was involved in an aborted attack against the Maltese M/V Minerva Pisces tanker on April 28.

In that incident, a dhow approached the tanker, only for a would-be boarding party to turn back when a security team showed up with weapons.

The Somali authorities have yet to respond to a request for comment on the Fahad-4.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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