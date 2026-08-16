South Plains Mall, Lubbock shooting update: What happened as massive police presence at Slide Road; scary videos emerge

A shooting reportedly took place at South Plains Mall at 6002 Slide Road in Lubbock, Texas, on August 15, Saturday. Videos showed massive police presence in the area.

Massive police presence was seen at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas, amid fears of a shooting. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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The Lubbock Police Department is yet to officially comment on the incident.

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A local news page noted “Check on your ppl: it has been told to the the806er that allegedly there’s an active shooter at South Plains Mall. Update: Two guys committed armed robbery at Dillards.” A later update from the same page again noted “Allegedly Two guys committed armed robbery at Dillards in South Plains Mall.”

South Plains Mall shooting: Scary videos emerge

Another person commented “Yup thats why we are leaving.” Meanwhile, a video showed massive police presence in the area.

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{{^usCountry}} A scanner page reported “South plains Mall- PD is looking for 2 black males. One is wearing all black and the other is wearing a cream jacket with a purple back pack. Both males are armed. Not sure what originally happened. DPS chopper is out.” However, this information could not be independently verified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A scanner page reported “South plains Mall- PD is looking for 2 black males. One is wearing all black and the other is wearing a cream jacket with a purple back pack. Both males are armed. Not sure what originally happened. DPS chopper is out.” However, this information could not be independently verified. {{/usCountry}}

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A local wrote “Chris and me were the mall when all this was happening. We had no idea what was going on but there was armed cops everywhere!”.

Another video was shared online.

A photo was shared as well by the same page.

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South Plains Mall, Lubbock shooting: Reactions pour in

A scanner page shared alleged details of the incident. “A witness by the pretzel stand states they flashed a gun at them as they were running out about 30 mins ago,” they wrote, adding “On of the hand guns possibly had a switch.”

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They also said “After PD reviewed video footage it was determined that both males left the mall. One is a black male and the other is Hispanic.” However, this information could not be independently verified.

Another remarked “Unmarked feds all around the mall as well.” Yet another said “So they are on foot then or hiding in the mall or had time to run into another building hiding calling for a ride to pick them up but that's just my wild guesses.”

One person who claimed to have seen the incident shared “I was there while the cops were rushing in and looks like maybe inside Barnes and nobles I’m really disappointed that they didn’t let anyone know the situation lots of families were still walking in…they should have locked it down and not let anyone in instead most were sitting in the cruisers waiting outside maybe 5-6 inside looking for the “shooter” what I was told was a man had robbed another man at gunpoint.”

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Others offered up prayers.