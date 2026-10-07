A teenager died in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday morning, October 6, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. According to Fox5DC, Sixth District officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, around 11:40 a.m.

Southeast D.C. shooting: Teen killed after gunfire erupts in 2700 block of Minnesota Avenue (Pexel - representational image)

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Officers arrived and found an older juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found him unconscious and not breathing at the scene.

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The victim was rushed to the hospital by DC Fire and EMS. At the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts.

The victim has not been named. The MPD Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

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{{^usCountry}} The suspect has been described as a Black male, and no motive for the shooting has been released. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspect has been described as a Black male, and no motive for the shooting has been released. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are urging anyone with information on the shooting to call the department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

This is a developing story.