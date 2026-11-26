SpaceX has announced that it will give one share of its Class A stock to every active Trump Account. The company's CEO, Elon Musk, will personally match SpaceX's contribution. The company made the announcement on Wednesday, saying it wants more young Americans to benefit from its growth and future plans.
In a statement, SpaceX said it is building the infrastructure of the future and working to make human life possible on other planets. The company said it believes that the next generation of Americans should also have a chance to own a part of the company that is developing these technologies, according to CNBC.
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SpaceX shares rose 1% in after-hours trading on Wednesday following the announcement. SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell has also announced a separate personal contribution. She will gift more than 2 million shares, the company said.
What are Trump Accounts?
Trump Accounts are special investment accounts created for children under US President Donald Trump's 2025 tax law. These accounts offer tax advantages and are designed to help children build savings and investments for their future.
The programme officially launched in July 2026. Under the scheme, the US government provides a one-time contribution of $1,000 to eligible children born between 2025 and 2028. The money deposited into these accounts can be invested, allowing it to potentially grow over time and give children a financial start when they become adults, according to CNBC.{{/usCountry}}
The programme officially launched in July 2026. Under the scheme, the US government provides a one-time contribution of $1,000 to eligible children born between 2025 and 2028. The money deposited into these accounts can be invested, allowing it to potentially grow over time and give children a financial start when they become adults, according to CNBC.{{/usCountry}}
Nearly 70 million Trump Accounts had been created by October 2026, according to the White House. More than 60 million of these accounts were created through automatic enrolment, the White House said last month.
Since the programme's July 4 launch, more than $4.5 billion has been deposited into Trump Accounts, according to the White House. This total includes $1.3 billion in government contributions, with each eligible child receiving a $1,000 initial deposit.
Other companies and wealthy individuals also pledge money
SpaceX is not the only company contributing to Trump Accounts. Several other public companies and wealthy individuals have also pledged money to support the programme.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week that a co-founder of artificial intelligence company Anthropic would make a large contribution to Trump Accounts in the coming weeks. Bessent made the comment during an interview with CNBC, but did not name the amount of the expected contribution, according to CNBC.
Bessent said he believes successful entrepreneurs should share some of their wealth to help the next generation of Americans. "We believe that it's important for these great entrepreneurs to share their bounty," Bessent said.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.