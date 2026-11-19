Spartanburg Water has issued a boil water advisory across its main service system following a power-related incident early Wednesday that disrupted water supplies for thousands of customers, according to Fox Carolina report. Spartanburg Water has issued a boil water advisory across its main service system. (Pexels Representative Image)

The notice covers all customers served by the main Spartanburg Water system, with Landrum customers excluded. The utility provides water to nearly 240,000 people across Spartanburg County and other parts of the Upstate region.

However, officials have not yet determined how many customers are directly affected by the advisory.

Power surge triggers water line damage According to officials, a brief power fluctuation triggered a major surge in water pressure, causing extensive damage to both the district’s primary and backup water distribution lines.

The affected distribution lines are situated at Spartanburg Water’s facility along Spartanburg Water Works Road, close to its intersection with River Oak Road, reported a local media outlet.

The boil water notice also covers Metropolitan Sub District B Water, which supplies areas around the USC Upstate campus.

In a separate social media update, Meansville Riley Water Company said it had rerouted its water supply, switching from Spartanburg Water to alternative sources provided by Woodruff Roebuck Water and the City of Union.

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The boil water advisory will remain in place until further notice, while customers should prepare for widespread interruptions to their water service. Repair crews are working to address the damage and restore normal operations.

Hospitals, school and fire departments affected The disruption has also impacted hospitals and fire departments across the area. According to local media outlet WSPA, water service has been interrupted at Spartanburg Medical Center, Spartanburg Medical Center – Mary Black Campus, Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care and several Medical Group of the Carolinas facilities across Spartanburg County.

The hospital network said it had activated its emergency response procedures and was coordinating with Spartanburg Water to ensure patient care continues while efforts to restore the water supply are underway.

Meanwhile, the Chesnee Fire Department said it was notified at 11:05 a.m. that fire hydrants across Spartanburg County could become non-operational because of the disruption to water services.

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Residents have been urged to avoid outdoor burning and follow necessary fire safety measures until further notice.

Several schools have also adjusted their schedules, allowing students to leave early amid the ongoing water service disruption. Spartanburg County school officials said they were taking precautionary measures by restricting access to water filling stations and drinking fountains across school, as mentioned in WSPA report.