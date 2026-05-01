Spirit Airlines liquidation update: What is Trump's ‘final’ bailout offer to carrier - Explained

Spirit Airlines is reportedly facing a deepening crisis, with concerns it could be heading toward a shutdown after failing to secure a crucial $500 million rescue deal with the Trump administration.

Trump’s final bailout offer comes as Spirit Airlines faces a growing risk of shutdown.(AP)

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According to The Wall Street Journal, the proposed plan could have handed the government up to a 90% stake in the company, but disagreements within the administration and pushback from some bondholders ultimately stopped the deal from moving forward.

What is Trump’s ‘final’ bailout offer?

Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration has made a “final” bailout proposal to Spirit Airlines as the airline faces the possibility of liquidation without financial support. According to reports, discussions with bondholders this week have not resulted in an agreement so far.

Speaking at the White House on Friday, Trump said, “If we could do it, we’d do it, but only if it’s a good deal this weekend, because they haven’t gotten a deal looking at it.” He added, “I said I’d like to save the jobs but we’ll have an announcement sometime today. ... We gave them a final proposal.”

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, President Donald Trump also hinted at potential government aid on Tuesday, telling CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” that “Spirit’s in trouble, and I’d love somebody to buy Spirit. It’s 14,000 jobs, and maybe the federal government should help that one out.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, President Donald Trump also hinted at potential government aid on Tuesday, telling CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” that “Spirit’s in trouble, and I’d love somebody to buy Spirit. It’s 14,000 jobs, and maybe the federal government should help that one out.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Dave Davis: 5 key things about Spirit Airlines CEO amid shutdown reports Why is Spirit Airlines facing financial trouble? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Dave Davis: 5 key things about Spirit Airlines CEO amid shutdown reports Why is Spirit Airlines facing financial trouble? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to CNBC, during a bankruptcy court hearing in New York on April 23, the airline’s lawyer, Marshall Huebner, warned that the company’s financial situation is worsening, saying its cash “is not going to last for very much longer.” The airline is currently in its second bankruptcy within a year and is also dealing with rising jet fuel costs linked to the Middle East conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to CNBC, during a bankruptcy court hearing in New York on April 23, the airline’s lawyer, Marshall Huebner, warned that the company’s financial situation is worsening, saying its cash “is not going to last for very much longer.” The airline is currently in its second bankruptcy within a year and is also dealing with rising jet fuel costs linked to the Middle East conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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Spirit, known for its low-cost model has struggled for years due to rising expenses, changing consumer preferences and an engine recall. Its planned merger with JetBlue Airways was blocked by the Biden administration. The airline had expected to exit bankruptcy by midyear but the recent spike in fuel prices has made recovery more difficult.

Also Read: Spirit Airlines shutdown row: Why JetBlue and Frontier stocks are surging amid $500M bombshell report

Airlines prepare for possible shutdown

As per the reports of CNBC, Major US carriers are now preparing for the possibility that Spirit could shut down. United Airlines said that it it is “preparing to support Spirit customers and employees” if operations stop, while American Airlines said it has introduced fare caps on certain routes to help affected passengers.

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“To help customers whose travel may be disrupted, we immediately implemented fare caps on Main Cabin tickets for Spirit routes where we also offer nonstop service and will continue to support as many customers as possible," American Airlines said in a statement.

Without a bailout and with mounting financial pressure, Spirit is said to be preparing to liquidate its fleet and wind down operations, though the exact timeline remains unclear for now.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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