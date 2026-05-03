Spirit Airlines shutdown row: Emotional final ATC message breaks hearts - ‘Really appreciate…’

Spirit Airlines announced on Saturday that it has gone out of business after 34 years. The ultralow cost airline noted that it had 'started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately'. Although Spirit had gone bankrupt twice before, the company said high oil prices, which have been rising because of the war with Iran, made it impossible to stay aloft. Now, the last ATC radio message to a Spirit flight has surfaced.

Emotional ATC message

Spirit Airlines jets sat on the tarmac as operations ceased for the company at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts (AFP)

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The final scheduled Spirit Airlines flight delivered an emotional goodbye that has now gone viral across the aviation world.

“Spirit Wings 1, just want to say our thoughts are with you and your colleagues over there at the bananas as the next couple of days unfold,” an air traffic controller told the crew. “Hey man, we really appreciate that. Thank you. It’s hard to believe this is it,” the pilot responded.

The exchange continued as controllers reflected on years of working with Spirit crews over the radio.

“Yeah, no kidding. It’s always a pleasure to talk with you guys on the radios. Hope you all make it out OK,” the controller added.

American Airlines pilot shows support

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{{^usCountry}} An American Airlines pilot also chimed in with support for the Spirit crew. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An American Airlines pilot also chimed in with support for the Spirit crew. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Hey Spirit, from us at American, good luck to you all. Sorry to hear what happened.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hey Spirit, from us at American, good luck to you all. Sorry to hear what happened.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Moments later, the Spirit pilot asked whether any more company flights were expected to arrive after theirs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moments later, the Spirit pilot asked whether any more company flights were expected to arrive after theirs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Is there any other Spirit flights coming in after us?” the pilot asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Is there any other Spirit flights coming in after us?” the pilot asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I don’t see anything, so you might be the last one,” the controller replied. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I don’t see anything, so you might be the last one,” the controller replied. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Might be a repo flight, but yeah, I guess this is it. Probably the last revenue flight tonight,” the pilot said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Might be a repo flight, but yeah, I guess this is it. Probably the last revenue flight tonight,” the pilot said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Well, it was a pleasure working with you guys, and I wish you the best,” the controller concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Well, it was a pleasure working with you guys, and I wish you the best,” the controller concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Thank you very much,” the pilot answered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Thank you very much,” the pilot answered. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The emotional radio traffic quickly spread across social media platforms, where aviation fans, airline workers and travelers reacted with sadness over the possible end of the ultra-low-cost carrier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The emotional radio traffic quickly spread across social media platforms, where aviation fans, airline workers and travelers reacted with sadness over the possible end of the ultra-low-cost carrier. {{/usCountry}}

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“Damn, it’s kind of sad hearing this🥺,” one user wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Best wishes to these folks and hope they find other jobs soon. They are humans with families and lives to take care of,” another user added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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