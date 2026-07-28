Spokane Valley Springs Fire: Evacuation map, latest updates as crews battle rapidly spreading blaze

A vegetation fire has broken out in Spokane County, Washington, with the blaze spreading rapidly as firefighters work to contain the flames. The fire, dubbed the Valley Springs Fire, was first reported around 3 p.m. local time on Monday and grew to approximately 22 acres within an hour.

Valley Springs Fire, a vegetation fire, has broken out in Spokane County, Washington. (UnSplash)

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Evacuation orders have been issued for areas from north of Clements Ln to south of Valley Springs as crews continue battling the fire. Residents in the affected areas have been urged to stay alert and follow emergency instructions.

See the evacuation map here.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information