Spotify down for thousands as Drake releases three albums; Apple Music faces issues too

Spotify and Apple Music faced problems on Friday as many flocked to these platforms to hear rapper Drake's three new albums – Habibti, Maid of Honour, and ICEMAN.

Spotify was down for thousands of users after Drake released three albums together.(Unsplash)

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As per Downdetector, over 5000 people faced issues with Spotify at the time of writing. Over 500 people logged issues with Apple Music as well.

Spotify, Apple Music outage draw reactions from Drake fans

People immediately linked the outage to the sudden surge the platforms saw. On Downdetector, one person wrote “FREEZE THE WORLD,” in reference to the Grammy winner's ICEMAN album. Another quipped “Iceman froze spotify and apple music. only something a goat could do.”

Also Read | Drake Habibti meaning: Rapper had used Arabic term before in this 2020 track

The issue appeared to be temporary as one person noted it was working ‘now’ for them. As per Downdetector, the number of complaints also fell drastically to over 2500. People complained mostly about issues with the app.

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{{^usCountry}} As for Apple Music, their users did not as much complain, as got to praising Drake's albums. One wrote “omfg this is the best album ever 2 songs in 2 perfect 10/10s.” Another compared Spotify issues with that of Apple Music and said “A specific app is uhm horrible, I'm considering switching to apple music.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As for Apple Music, their users did not as much complain, as got to praising Drake's albums. One wrote “omfg this is the best album ever 2 songs in 2 perfect 10/10s.” Another compared Spotify issues with that of Apple Music and said “A specific app is uhm horrible, I'm considering switching to apple music.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On X too people began to comment on the outage. One person replied to Spotify's post and said “Drake might just temporarily shut down this app!!! Im soo happy!!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On X too people began to comment on the outage. One person replied to Spotify's post and said “Drake might just temporarily shut down this app!!! Im soo happy!!!” {{/usCountry}}

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Another noted that YouTube Music crashed as well and wrote “Spotify. Apple Music. YouTube Music. All three crashed at the same time. Beyoncé took down iTunes in 2013 with one album. Drake just took down three platforms at once with three. This isn’t a music drop. This is an infrastructure event.” However, Downdetector did not note complaints with YouTube Music.

One person, in fact, noted that they were listening to ICEMAN on YouTube as both Spotify and Apple Music were temporarily down for them. “Iceman on yt music since Spotify and Apple Music is down,” they wrote.

Drake had initially planned to release ICEMAN but made a surprise announcement that he would release two other albums as well. This was not anticipated at all and took fans in by surprise. With the song names now out on social media fans have flocked to their music streaming apps to see what Drake has served up.

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While Spotify is now back for most users, if it is not opening in individual cases, one can try to restart the app, switch networks (Wi-Fi/data), log out/in, or clear cache.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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