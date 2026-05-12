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Spotify down: Thousands report server issues with music streaming platform amid outage; how to fix
Spotify is facing a major outage with over 13,419 users reporting issues with playback.
Published on: May 12, 2026 11:15 pm IST
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Music streaming platform Spotify appears to be facing a major outage, with users across the globe reporting issues accessing the service. According to Downdetector, as many as 13,418 reports have been logged, indicating a widespread disruption.
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