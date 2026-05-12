Spotify down: Thousands report server issues with music streaming platform amid outage; how to fix

Music streaming platform Spotify appears to be facing a major outage, with users across the globe reporting issues accessing the service. According to Downdetector, as many as 13,418 reports have been logged, indicating a widespread disruption.

Spotify is facing a major outage with over 13,419 users reporting issues with playback(Spotify )

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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