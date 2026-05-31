Stabbing at NBHA Las Vegas show? Multiple horses reportedly injured in shocking incident

Several unconfirmed social media reports claim that multiple horses were injured in a stabbing incident at the National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) Las Vegas show on Saturday.

Multiple horses were reportedly injured in a stabbing incident at the National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) Las Vegas show on Saturday.(UnSplash)

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Witnesses online alleged the incident took place during the morning hours. Some posts also claimed that a teenager may have been involved, though authorities have not confirmed any details or issued an official statement regarding the allegations.

Officials have not independently verified the claims circulating on social media.

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Social media reports

One person claimed on Facebook, "omg !! just heard the news of a 17 year old girl stabbing 3 horses a d slitting another ones throat at the NBHA show in Las Vegas. that is a sick individual and has all the signs of a serial killer. They start with animals, put her away now forever. . honestly death penalty. If those were my horses I would be on a rampage."

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{{^usCountry}} Another reported, "Whoa... what is happening in this world? Hearing that 4 horses at NBHA were stabbed, some multiple times, and one had its throat slit is absolutely heartbreaking. Thankfully, all horses are reportedly in recovery. Reports say a teen is involved, and hearing that she had messaged people asking if they were there beforehand makes this all feel especially unsettling." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another reported, "Whoa... what is happening in this world? Hearing that 4 horses at NBHA were stabbed, some multiple times, and one had its throat slit is absolutely heartbreaking. Thankfully, all horses are reportedly in recovery. Reports say a teen is involved, and hearing that she had messaged people asking if they were there beforehand makes this all feel especially unsettling." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A third person reported, "My heart feels absolutely heartbroken for the horses who suffered and are still suffering from being stabbed at the NBHA Las Vegas show at the hands at a sick individual they are innocent and had no way of protecting themselves. And to the owners I can’t even imagine what you are going through. I wanted to reach out by message but I am sure you have a lot going on but if you need any help in any way please let me know." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third person reported, "My heart feels absolutely heartbroken for the horses who suffered and are still suffering from being stabbed at the NBHA Las Vegas show at the hands at a sick individual they are innocent and had no way of protecting themselves. And to the owners I can’t even imagine what you are going through. I wanted to reach out by message but I am sure you have a lot going on but if you need any help in any way please let me know." {{/usCountry}}

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Another added, "Emily Grace! Spread this name! She stabbed 2 horses this early morning at NBHA Vegas! Then called to say she found one running the aisle! Sick girl! Thank god they will recover! I pray she is never allowed at any horse function again! She is in custody! Please share."

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NBHA statement

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, NBHA said, "The 2026 NBHA Professional's Choice Vegas Super Show, held May 29–31 at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas, experienced an isolated incident during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 30, involving the mistreatment of a limited number of equine athletes by an event competitor.

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The situation was addressed immediately in coordination with the National Barrel Horse Association, the South Point Hotel & Casino Security, Metro Police, and all appropriate parties. The individual involved has been removed and placed in the care of authorities, and there is no ongoing threat of any kind. ONAL BARREL HORSE ASSOCIATION

We ask for respect and consideration for all involved during this sensitive time. Please direct any further questions to NBHA."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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