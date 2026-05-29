Seguin Walmart shooting: Police give first update as heavy presence seen in Texas city; chilling videos emerge

"There is currently a heavy police presence at Walmart, located at 550 S. Highway 123 Bypass, due to a reported shooting. Officers are actively investigating, and the scene remains active at this time. We ask that everyone avoid the area and use alternate routes to allow first responders to work safely and efficiently. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. We appreciate your patience and cooperation," they said in a statement .

The Seguin Police Department issued an update about a shooting reported at the Walmart at 550 N Highway 123 Bypass, in the Texas city on Thursday.

Another person shared a video from the scene where the shooting was reported. “Shoot out in seguin texas. Wal-Mart is closed and one dead has been confirmed,” they wrote. However, cops have not confirmed the same.

The video showed massive police presence and sirens could be heard in the distance as well. Yet another commented “Someone got shot at Walmart in Seguin.. Shooter headed towards Stockdale.. In a black Chevy Silverado.. Y’all be careful out there." However, this information was not corroborated by authorities either.

Also Read | Khajag Basmajian: 5 things on North Hills shooting victim found with kids Ella Basmajian and Alec Basmajian

A local also wrote on Facebook “Shooting in the Walmart parking lot in Seguin. If you were planning on going to wm, they’re not letting anyone in. My husband got there moments after it happened.”

Currently, there's no information on injuries and no details about a possible suspect has been shared by authorities either.

Meanwhile, several people also reacted to the reported shooting at the Seguin Walmart.

Seguin Walmart shooting report: Reactions pour in One person commented on the update from Seguin PD and wrote “Saw several PD and sheriffs in the high country estate’s neighborhood, looked like they were on the lookout for someone. Any concerns for this area?”. Another speculated they were pursuing the suspect involved in the incident at Walmart.

Another individual remarked “Supposedly a man shot his gf several times than fled the scene she has passed.” However, this information was not verifiable.

One pointed to ‘suspicious meets’ in the parking lot. Another blamed the crime on population growth. “With more population comes more crime, no matter the type. Yes I know crime has always lived in Seguin, but its happening more frequently...,” they wrote.

Yet another claimed “Sadly there's a body in the Parking Lot,” speaking of the Walmart. However, authorities have not confirmed this and visuals circulating online have not shown it either.