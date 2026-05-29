Khajag Basmajian: 5 things on North Hills shooting victim found with kids Ella Basmajian and Alec Basmajian

Khajag Basmajian has been identified as the man killed in the shooting at North Hills, Los Angeles on Wednesday, which left two kids and two adults dead. The case was ruled a murder-suicide by authorities. Four people were found dead after a shooting in North Hills, Los Angeles. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Apart from Basmajian, a woman was found whose identity has not yet been released, pending confirmation from the family. The two kids – Alec Basmajian and Ella Basmajian were two years and six days old respectively.

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Los Angeles Police Department's Devonshire Division officers had been called to a home in the 16200 block of Londelius Avenue when they made the grisly discovery. Details on the victims were later released by the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office. Here's all you need to know about Khajag Basmajian.

Khajag Basmajian: 5 things to know Basmajian was 31 years old and his date of death was declared as May 27, 2026. Records show he died in his residence, which is where cops found the body. Basmajian's ethnicity has been described as Middle Eastern or North African by the LA County medical examiner's office. Police are working to figure out how Basmajian was related to the other three and what led to the shooting. In the initial stages of the investigation, police had said that among the deceased were a man and woman estimated to be 35-40 years old. Cops are currently not looking for any suspects in the case as they've confirmed it to be a murder-suicide, as per reports. A report from Hollywood LA News claimed Basmajian was the father of the two kids and a software engineer. However, authorities have not confirmed this. HT.com could not independently verify this information. While the woman was not identified by authorities, reports noted she was in her 30s. Hollywood LA News claimed she was the shooter and the mother of the children, but this information has not been confirmed by any official sources.

Meanwhile, here's what's known about Alec and Ella Basmajian.

Who were Alec and Ella Basmajian? The LA County Medical Examiner's Office has noted that Alec was of Middle Eastern or North African ethnicity. The case status is marked as open and the manner of death is not yet listed on the site.

Ella has also been noted to be of Middle Eastern or North African descent, as per the official records. She's been noted as a female whose manner of death has also not been listed yet. Kristy McCracken is the investigator of record on the case.