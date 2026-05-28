Deon Wiley III: 5 things on Saginaw United student killed after prom amid alleged video of him flashing cash

Deon Wiley III, a Saginaw United High School student, was shot and killed on May 22 at the Quick Stop on South Washington Avenue and Webber Street, in Saginaw, Michigan. Deon Wiley III was shot and killed shortly after prom in Saginaw, Michigan. (GoFundMe)

Now, an alleged video has gone viral claiming that Deon was flashing ‘a stack of cash’ on prom night, before he was shot and killed. See the video here. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

However, the alleged clip refocused attention on the case as Saginaw United High School students had their commencement ceremony on May 26. Here's all you need to know about Deon Wiley III.

Deon Wiley III: 5 things on slain Saginaw United student Deon Louelle Wiley III was 17 when his life came to a tragic end due to the shooting. Cops believe the incident took place during a ‘parking lot party’ and no suspects are in custody yet. Deon's mother Precious Sherman, attended a vigil held for him on May 25, a day before the graduation, along with his sisters, grandmother, cousins, aunts and godparents. Deon's mother described him as a ‘good boy, a bright boy’ who was 'never in trouble', as per local channel WNEM. Deon's mother, Precious, denied allegations of money, saying “This picture they’re painting of my son... There was never anything about no money. He just wanted to enjoy himself, and that’s what I work hard for,” as per the publication. She noted that Deon was out to have fun that night. Deon's mother further said he was a homebody who enjoyed video games, basketball and babysitting his young nephew. Paradise Funeral Chapel had a single line obituary for Deon, which read “Mr. Deon Wiley passed away on Friday, May 22, 2026, in Saginaw, Michigan. Age 17 years.” A GoFundMe was set up for Deon as well, which described him as ‘deeply loved, full of promise, and had a bright future ahead of him.’

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“The impact of this loss has been felt by everyone who knew Deon,” the GoFundMe page added. Deon's mother reportedly collected the diploma in his honor. His name appeared in full in the last of six columns listing the 263 graduates in the commencement program brochure. The principal noted “Last but not least, we would like to recognize one of our graduates: His mother, Precious Sherman, will be accepting on his behalf,” as per MLive.

A classmate remembered Deon, telling WNEM “I just wish D was here with me to help me do this. He was supposed to see me do it, he was supposed to be doing it with me. I love my guy.”