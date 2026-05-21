Why Mike Duggan is dropping Michigan Gov bid. Ex-Detroit Mayor's full letter here

Former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has officially suspended his 2026 Michigan governor campaign. “Thank you, Michigan. For everything,” he wrote to his followers and all voters on Thursday. FILE - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is interviewed, Dec. 3, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Duggan made the announcement in a lengthy letter to supporters, saying worsening poll numbers, a difficult fundraising environment and shifting national politics ultimately convinced him to step away.

“I got into this race to try to change our politics, not to be a spoiler,” Duggan wrote. “I’m still hopeful our campaign will prove to have a real long-term impact.”

Duggan says national politics changed the race “But by April, the mood of the country had shifted suddenly and dramatically,” Duggan wrote. “Democrats (and many Independents) were unified in anger as Trump’s war in Iran dragged on and gas prices rose above $5 a gallon.”

He pointed to a Democratic victory in a Saginaw-area state Senate race as evidence that momentum had moved sharply toward Democrats statewide.

“Against the Democratic headwinds, we worked twice as hard,” he added.

According to Duggan, internal polling showed frustration over the economy and foreign policy was helping Democrats across the country.

Polling and fundraising problems proved too difficult Duggan acknowledged that his campaign was struggling in both polling and fundraising. “The Chamber poll last week showing we’d fallen 11 points behind the Democratic candidate reflects that reality,” Duggan noted.

He added: “If we were even in the polls and behind in fundraising, we have a path to winning. If we were behind in the polls and even in fundraising, we have a path. But we’re behind in both.”

A recent poll backed by the Detroit Regional Chamber reportedly showed Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson leading Duggan by double digits in a hypothetical three-way race that also included Republican Congressman John James.

Duggan also admitted independent candidates face enormous structural disadvantages because national political fundraising networks overwhelmingly support Republicans and Democrats.

“As generous as our Michigan donors have been, we will be strongly outspent by the national Republican and Democratic parties this fall,” he wrote.

Duggan's promising campaign Duggan launched his independent campaign in December 2024 after breaking with the Democratic Party following the presidential election. At the time, he framed the race as a rejection of partisan politics in Lansing.

“I'm not running to be the Democrats' governor or the Republicans' governor. I'm running to be your governor,” Duggan said when he first announced his candidacy.

“The political fighting and the nonsense that once held back Detroit is too often what we’re seeing across Michigan today. The current system forces people to choose sides—not find solutions. It’s time to change that."

Throughout the campaign, Duggan highlighted his 12 years leading Detroit while positioning himself as a problem-solver willing to work across party lines.

He said town halls across Michigan brought together Democrats, Republicans and independents in ways he rarely saw in modern politics.

“In every one of the 5-10 town halls a week I was holding across Michigan, we hosted Democrat, Republican, and Independent neighbors all mixed together in lively and positive discussions,” Duggan wrote. “It was a remarkable experience.”

Duggan says campaign still sent an important message Although he is leaving the race, Duggan argued his campaign revealed widespread frustration with partisan politics in Michigan.

“I’m still hopeful our campaign will prove to have a real long-term impact,” he wrote.

“23% support in the last poll means more than 1.6 million Michigan voters are today looking for a Governor candidate serious about reducing the toxic partisan politics.”

He also thanked supporters, volunteers, unions, donors and faith leaders who backed his campaign over the last 18 months.

“I will never be able to express the gratitude I feel for all your support and encouragement,” Duggan wrote. “I wish I could have done better for you.”

Michigan governor race moves forward without Duggan With Duggan now out of the race, the Michigan governor contest is expected to become a more traditional Democratic-versus-Republican battle ahead of the August 4 primary.

On the Democratic side, candidates include:

Jocelyn Benson

Chris Swanson

Kim Thomas

Republican candidates include:

John James

Mike Cox

Perry Johnson

Aric Nesbitt