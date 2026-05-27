Sidney Callaghan: 5 things on Bozeman man shot dead by Jakob Lundberg outside Rocking R Bar in Montana

Jakob Steven Lundberg stands accused of fatally shooting Sidney Callaghan outside the Rocking R Bar in downtown Bozeman, Montana, on May 25. Lundberg was charged in the Gallatin County Justice Court. Sidney Callaghan was shot and killed outside the Rocking R Bar in Bozeman, Montana. (Rocking R Bar)

The Bozeman Police Department had issued a statement about the incident on May 25. They wrote “At 12:44 AM, officers with the Bozeman Police Department were dispatched to a shooting in front of a local bar at the 200 block of E. Main St. It was reported that an individual had been shot at this location, and the shooter had fled the scene in a vehicle. Law enforcement arrived at the location and began life-saving efforts.”

The statement added "The suspect was quickly located, stopped, and placed into custody. The victim was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess where they were pronounced dead. Based on the initial stages of the investigation, a 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with deliberate homicide. Currently, there is no further risk to the public."

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It further said “This investigation is still ongoing at this time. The Bozeman Police Department mourns with our community over this tragic loss of life. Our agency strives to keep our community a safe and livable place for those who live, work, and recreate in our city. With the assistance of neighboring agencies, we were able to quickly identify, locate, and detain the individual responsible for this act. We ask any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident or have additional information to report it to the Bozeman Police Department. Additional information will be made available as our investigation allows.”

Both Lundberg and Callaghan were later identified in media reports. Here's all you need to know about Sidney Callaghan and what led to Jakob Lundberg shooting him.

Sidney Callaghan: 5 things on man shot by Jakob Lundberg Callaghan was 29 and was shot dead by Jakob Steven Lundberg after an altercation. Callaghan and Lundberg had reportedly been fighting inside the bar, and was escorted out by bar staff where they continued to fight, as per local news channel KBZK, which cited the court documents. As per the report, Lundberg fired at Callaghan when he was surrounded by multiple people on the sidewalk and inside the bar. Callaghan was reportedly moved to the Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, where he was declared dead. While the reason for the fight is not know, the local publication reported that Lundberg expressed regret for what he did to Callaghan. Who is Jakob Lundberg? Lundberg is 22 and stands accused of shooting and killing Callaghan. After their bar fight, when the two were escorted outside, Lundberg reportedly went to his vehicle and retrieved the weapon with which he shot Callaghan.

He then fled the scene in a Subaru WRX. Lundberg was apprehended in his vehicle at on North 7th Ave. near Walmart. He was initially taken to the Bozeman Public Safety Center. An empty holster was found fastened to the driver's door, and there was a cell phone inside the car.

When questioned, Lundberg reportedly told the police he tossed the gun west of Rouse and north of Main near a white van, as per KBZK. Lundberg also reportedly called his father and confessed to the shooting, as per what he told the detectives there.

He is being held in the Gallatin County Detention Facility. Lundberg faces bail of $1.5 million. He was charged with deliberate homicide, apart from criminal endangerment and tampering with evidence as per reports.