Indian-origin woman shot dead inside US supermarket; attack caught on cam

A 45-year-old Indian woman from Gujarat was reportedly shot dead during a suspected robbery bid at a supermarket in Virginia, United States. Meghnaben Patel is survived by her husband, Upendrabhai Patel, daughter, Nakshi, and son, Smith. (X/@leaklive1)

The victim, identified as Meghnaben Patel, had been working at the supermarket for the last 10 years, NDTV reported.

Local police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving information about the incident, cordoned off the area, and launched an investigation.

ALSO READ | Indian man shot at Israel border was victim of job scam, alleges family

Special teams were also reportedly deployed to arrest the attacker.

Attack caught on cam In a purported video doing the rounds on social media, a man is seen entering the supermarket wearing animal-print pants, a full-sleeved jacket, a face mask and gloves.

He is seen interacting with Patel, seemingly posing as a potential customer.