Karnal youth shot dead in Georgia, family seeks help to bring back body

A 22-year-old man from Samoura village in Indri sub-division of Karnal district was reportedly shot dead at his rented apartment in Georgia, US, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Deceased Chetak Sharma (HT File)

The deceased, Chetak Sharma, alias Laakha, had illegally immigrated to the US in 2024 after finishing school, in search of better financial prospects to support his family.

His father, Sunil Sharma, who is a farmer, said his neighbour informed them that Chetak, who worked as a storekeeper, was found shot inside his room. While the family remains unaware of the motive behind the murder and is in contact with local acquaintances in Georgia, the Karnal district administration is yet to officially confirm the incident.

The grief-stricken family, which took a ₹50 lakh loan to send Chetak abroad, has appealed to the government and social organisations to assist in repatriating his body for the last rites.

The incident underscores the persistent trend of “donkey flights” from northern Haryana, particularly in Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Kaithal districts. Driven by a lack of local jobs and the promise of higher wages, many youths pay agents between ₹40 lakh and ₹60 lakh to enter the US illegally through dangerous, unregulated routes. Last year, over 1,100 Indians, primarily from Haryana and Punjab, were deported from the US.