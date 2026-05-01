What bar takeovers are really doing to India’s bar scene

"Bar takeovers are guest-led pop-ups where an external bar or mixologist brings their signature style, cocktails, and philosophy into another venue for a limited time. The format isn't new but is gaining momentum in India due to three key shifts: experience-led consumption, increased global exposure, and the content economy," explains Jezan Limzerwala, Associate Vice President – Food & Beverage, IHCL.

Another weekend, another bar takeover. The format is now familiar: a guest shift, a limited-edition menu, a room full of people chasing that one-night-only energy. But look a little closer, and the real action isn’t in the crowd. It’s behind the bar. What may feel overdone on the surface is quietly reshaping how India’s bartenders learn, collaborate, and evolve the bar scene in India.

What began as a niche, industry-led exchange has now evolved into a full-fledged cultural movement, driven as much by consumer demand as by creative collaboration. Vikram Achanta, Founder & CEO, Tulleeho, explains, “For guests, a bar takeover makes the experience more interesting because they get access to new styles and approaches without having to travel." India’s drinkers today are more informed, more experimental, and increasingly invested in understanding the craft behind their cocktails.

What really happens behind the bar A bar takeover isn’t just a performance. According to industry experts, it is a high-pressure reset. “A takeover introduces a distinct rhythm behind the bar. There is a heightened sense of focus as two teams align on service, prep, and storytelling within a limited window. The energy is unmistakably creative, with ideas moving quickly and each interaction shaped by both familiarity and fresh perspective,” says Colin Tait, Director of Beverage, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, which has hosted global names from Dubai to Shanghai recently.

Similarly, at Loya, collaborations with international bars have translated into more contextual, ingredient-led experiences, where visiting mixologists reinterpret their styles through an Indian lens. Limzerwala shares, “During our takeovers, visiting mixologists often add a twist by using Indian ingredients or pair their cocktails with our regional North Indian dishes, making the experience immersive and narrative-led rather than transactional.”