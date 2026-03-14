How ICE’s largest detention facility unraveled

EL PASO, Texas—Guards at Camp East Montana developed a pattern of driving detainees to the Mexico border, telling them to walk across and allegedly beating those who refused. Some detainees were able to escape the facility, which faced a host of other challenges, including a cluster of deaths. East Montana, a $1.2 billion tent city on a military base, was intended to be the hub of President Trump’s mass-deportation strategy (Morgan Lee/Associated Press)

The issues plaguing the camp—the nation’s largest immigrant-detention center—have gotten so bad that they contributed to a strategic pivot the government made away from relying on similar facilities, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Trump administration officials rushed to build the 5,000-bed facility over the summer. But in recent months they have instead considered purchasing industrial warehouses to convert into detention centers, the people said. One planned warehouse, also in El Paso, would hold up to 8,500 people, according to government documents. If that site opens, ICE would let the contract for East Montana lapse, the officials familiar with the matter said.

East Montana, a $1.2 billion tent city on a military base, was intended to be the hub of President Trump’s mass-deportation strategy as his administration races to expand the system’s detention capacity to 100,000 beds. Officials inside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which runs the facility, have been aware of significant issues at East Montana, the people familiar said. But leaders have resisted calls to close it because of its size.

Instead, the Department of Homeland Security, ICE’s parent agency, said Wednesday that it fired the private contractor in charge of running the facility and is switching to a new one.

“Far from closing, Camp East Montana is upgrading,” DHS said in an emailed statement.

Still, its move this week raises questions about whether the issues at East Montana stem from a single contractor or from challenges inherent in rapidly expanding detention capacity.

“It was a recipe for failure from the beginning,” said Crystal Sandoval, a legal representative for El Paso’s Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, who visited the camp weekly until a recent measles outbreak.

DHS said that as bed space “rapidly expanded,” it maintained a “higher standard of care than most prisons that hold U.S. citizens.”

Three deaths in 45 days Three detainees died at the facility within 45 days in December and January. One death was ruled a homicide after guards used force.

“It raises serious alarms about the nature of those deaths and what is really happening at that facility,” said American Civil Liberties Union staff attorney Savannah Kumar.

The ACLU collected affidavits to submit to DHS from non-Mexican detainees who said they were driven to a nearby border crossing and coerced into crossing into Mexico, a practice Kumar called unprecedented and a violation of due process. The Wall Street Journal reviewed the affidavits.

Last month, two dozen congressional Democrats sent a letter urging DHS leaders to close the facility. “The site cannot continue to operate,” the letter read.

In the desert east of El Paso, the sprawling site is divided into pods housing about 70 people, separated by tarp-like walls, according to Rep. Veronica Escobar (D., Texas), who has visited the camp seven times since it opened in her district last summer. The space has physically degraded since her first visit, she said, and on a recent trip she was blocked from speaking with detainees.

The companies that managed the site—Acquisition Logistics and its subcontractor Akima Global Services—failed to provide many of the basics required under its contract with ICE, Escobar and detainees said. Detainees weren’t given enough food and meals were often fully frozen or made them sick, according to advocacy groups. ACLU affidavits also describe contaminated toilet water leaking into eating and sleeping areas.

Representatives of Acquisition Logistics and Akima didn’t respond to requests for comment. Speaking to shareholders during a private meeting last year, the CEO of Akima’s parent company, John Aġnaaqłuk Lincoln, said the company cares about the welfare of the people it detains nationwide.

“They treat them as their own family members, if they were in a similar situation,” Lincoln said at the meeting, according to audio of the meeting reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. A spokesperson for the parent company, NANA, said it had no record of the remark, and otherwise declined to comment.

Escaped from detention Camp East Montana staff told Escobar’s office that as many as three detainees escaped from the facility due to understaffing, she said. DHS confirmed one escape, saying the man was caught two days later and that the site had upgraded security.

“They were so concerned about escapes that they were considering building towers,” Escobar said.

Emergency crews responded to medical calls from the camp 136 times between late August and late January, according to city records, including for seven attempted suicides.

On Jan. 3, a guard called 911 reporting that a 55-year-old Cuban man named Geraldo Lunas Campos had tried to hang himself in a cell. An ICE news release initially said Lunas Campos had died of “medical distress.” After the El Paso medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, citing neck and torso compression, ICE posted an updated report saying the death occurred after guards used “spontaneous use of force” to prevent him from harming himself.

His children, who live in New York, filed a court petition in late January to prevent witnesses to his death from being deported before they could be interviewed. ICE is investigating the death.

“ICE takes seriously the health and safety of all those detained in our custody,” DHS said in a statement. “This is still an active investigation, and more details are forthcoming.”

The 17 detainee affidavits collected by the ACLU describe a culture of brutality at the camp and intense pressure on detainees to sign documents waiving their rights to a legal proceedings. Several men said the guards told them if they didn’t voluntarily deport, they would be sent to prisons in El Salvador, Africa or Guantanamo Bay.

Ordered into Mexico Affidavits from five Cuban men described being forced onto buses on several occasions and driven to Santa Teresa, N.M., a remote, one-lane border crossing where tumbleweeds pile up against an 18-foot-tall border wall. They said masked men ordered to climb over barriers to the Mexican side of the crossing and board buses into Mexico.

The men who dictated the affidavits said they were among the few who refused.

Others said guards beat them for minor infractions like turning off lights or requesting medication, according to the affidavits. Three said they were beaten unconscious. One of the men said he was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a beating—then received a bill for $1,140, according to an affidavit.

“Any claim that there are ‘inhumane’ conditions at ICE detention centers are categorically false. No detainees are being beaten or abused,” DHS said, adding that detainees receive proper meals and medical treatment.

At Annunciation House, El Paso’s primary migrant shelter, beds now hold detainees released from Camp East Montana. Those released are typically people whom ICE arrested but doesn’t have legal authority to continue detaining.

One recent guest was Saleem Saqib, a Pakistan native who has lived in the U.S. for nearly 30 years. Saqib signed a voluntary deportation agreement in 2009, he said. However, authorities have been unable to deport him because they lost his identification documents, he said. He has been detained by ICE three times, each time spending six months in detention before being released.

His most recent stay was in East Montana. Saqib said conditions there were worse than at other detention centers, with little food and scant access to legal resources.

“They put pressure on people to make them discouraged and hopeless,” he said.

Write to Elizabeth Findell at elizabeth.findell@wsj.com and Michelle Hackman at michelle.hackman@wsj.com