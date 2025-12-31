Starbucks, McDonald's, Chipotle and more: See restaurants open on New Year's Eve 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, diners are gearing up for New Year's Eve celebrations on Wednesday, December 31. Whether you are planning a full sit-down dinner or a quick stop at a drive-thru for a burger or chicken nuggets, restaurants across the country will offer plenty of options, though some may operate under adjusted hours ahead of New Year's Day closures. Many restaurants, including Starbucks, Dunkin', and Chick-fil-A, will be open for New Year's Eve. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo(REUTERS)

Restaurants open on New Year's Eve 2025

Here's a guide to which restaurants and fast food chains will be open on New Year's Eve and their operating hours, according to USA Today.

Will Starbucks be open on New Year’s Eve?

Most Starbucks locations are expected to be open on December 31, though hours may vary by store. You can check a specific location's schedule using the Starbucks app or online.

Will Dunkin' be open on New Year's Eve?

Dunkin' hours can vary by location, but most stores are expected to be open on New Year's Eve. You can check the hours for a specific location using the Dunkin' store locator or the Dunkin' Rewards app.

Will McDonald's be open on New Year's Eve?

Hours may vary by location, but most McDonald's restaurantsin the US remain open on holidays, a company spokesperson told USA Today. You can check your local restaurant's hours here.

Will Chick-fil-A be open on New Year's Eve?

Chick-fil-A will be open on New Year's Eve. Though some locations may operate with limited hours. Customers are advised to check with their local restaurant for exact times.

Will Chipotle be open on New Year's Eve?

Chipotle will be open on New Year's Eve but will close at 8 pm local time, a company spokesperson told USA Today.

Will Burger King be open on New Year's Eve?

Holiday hours at Burger King vary by location, so it's best to check with your local restaurant. You can find the nearest location using Burger King's store locator.

Will Taco Bell and Wendy's be open on New Year's Eve?

Hours at Taco Bell vary by location, so be sure to check your local restaurant's schedule here. Most Wendy's locations will also be open on holidays, though hours can differ by store; customers are encouraged to use Wendy's location finder for the most up-to-date information.

Will Cracker Barrel be open on New Year's Eve?

Yes, Cracker Barrel will operate on its regular hours on December 31, a company spokesperson told USA Today.

Will Krispy Kreme be open on New Year's Eve?

Krispy Kreme will be open during regular hours on December 31, a company spokesperson told USA Today.

Will Applebee's be open on New Year's Eve?

Some Applebee's locations nationwide will be open on New Year's Eve, though hours may be limited, the company told the news outlet. Customers are advised to check with their local restaurant before visiting.