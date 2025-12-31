Rose Parade, Ball Drop weather: Rain likely in Pasadena on New Year's Day, NYC temperatures in low 30s – what to know

The National Weather Service has warned that there could be rain at the Rose Parade in Southern California for the first time in 20 years. The iconic New Year’s Day event attracts thousands of spectators. Millions of others watch it on TV. A person wearing 2026 glasses watches as organizers of the upcoming ball drop on New Year's Eve perform a confetti test in Times Square, New York, U.S., December 29, 2025. REUTERS/Adam Gray(REUTERS)

Forecasters have also shared an update on the weather expected during the Times Square Ball Drop in New York City, which has become a global moment of shared celebration on New Year's Eve. Millions pack into Midtown Manhattan to witness the spectacle and ring in the new year together, while millions of others gather around TVs, phones, and laptops to watch the glittering crystal ball slide down a pole.

Rose Parade, Ball Drop weather

Several regions in California saw mudslides and other miseries caused by storms. The storms led to Christmas week flooding. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 90% chance of rain Thursday, January 1, 2026, in Pasadena.

“We try not to say that word around here,” joked Candy Carlson, a spokesperson for the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, the organization behind the 137th Rose Parade, according to the Daily Herald.

Meanwhile, forecasters are predicting that when the ball drops in Times Square in New York City on Wednesday, December 3, temperatures will be in the low 30s, which is not unusual.

Las Vegas could see light rain at a time when several casinos will be shooting fireworks from rooftops. Temperatures will be in the low 30s during Nashville's Big Bash, a New Year's Eve event at a park. During the event, an illuminated music note drops at midnight in the city in Tennessee. New Orleans, which will see a free concert and fireworks along the Mississippi River, will have temperatures in the 40s.

Will participation at the Rose Parade be affected by wet weather?

It has rained only 10 times at the Rose Parade in the parade's history, and not since 2006, said Carlson. While wet weather could make participation difficult, it is unlikely to keep floats, marching bands, entertainers and others from taking part in the event.

Those riding on floats will have rain gear if needed, said Carlson. In case of mechanical problems, tow trucks will be standing.

Umbrellas are not permitted in parade seating areas that require tickets. However, the ban does not cover people who simply line up along the nearly 6-mile route.

“Last year's parade theme was ‘Best Day Ever!’ and six days later it was the worst,” said Lisa Derderian, spokesperson for the city of Pasadena, referring to the deadly Eaton wildfire in Los Angeles County. “We want to start the new year on a high note. Hopefully Mother Nature cooperates with the weather.”